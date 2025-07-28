Majority of Cebu lawmakers voted for Romualdez to stay as House Speaker

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Majority of the lawmakers from Cebu voted to have Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez retain his post as House Speaker.

On Monday, the 20th Congress held its first regular session with 290 representatives in attendance. Members of the Lower Chamber also voted for leadership and committee chairperson roles, with Romualdez as the only nominee.

Among those who voted for Romualdez to stay at the top post of the House of Representatives were representatives from Cebu province except for Vincent Franco ‘Duke’ Frasco of the 5th District and Cebu City’s Cutie Del Mar of the 1st District, who abstained.

Last June, Frasco revealed that he had declined to sign the manifesto of support for Romualdez, stating that he believes the chamber needs unifying leadership and that the House should serve as “a partner in building the country up,” not a source of discord.

In favor

Those who were in favor of Romualdez keeping his role as House Speaker were Rhea Gullas (1st District), Edsel Galeos (2nd District), Karen Hope Flores-Garcia (3rd District), Sun Shimura (4th District), Daphne Lagon (6th District), and Patricia Calderon (7th District).

Three representatives from Cebu’s highly urbanized cities— Eduardo ‘Edu’ Rama Jr. (Cebu City, 2nd District), Junard ‘Ahong’ Chan (Lapu-Lapu City), and Emmarie ‘Lolypop’ Ouano-Dizon (Mandaue City)— also voted to have Romualdez as the House Speaker again.

Before the 20th Congress convened on Monday, several lawmakers here already expressed support for another speakership for Romualdez.

Among them was Ouano-Dizon.

“I strongly support the continuation of his leadership. Kuyog ang (Together with the) 291 other members of the House in affirming our resolute commitment to his continued able stewardship as Speaker of the 20th Congress.” she wrote in a statement.

Ouano-Dizon said the national government and Romuladez had been very supportive of projects that would benefit Mandaue and its residents.

Rep. Sonny Lagon of Ako-Bisaya Partylist, who also voted in favor of Romualdez, echoed the same sentiment.

“Ako Bisaya remains committed to working hand-in-hand with Speaker Romualdez in pushing forward an agenda of inclusive growth, transparent governance, and strong national solidarity,” Lagon wrote in a separate statement. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

