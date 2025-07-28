Fr. Francis Tennis Cup bids farewell to Moalboal with 3rd Edition

CEBU CITY, Philippines – San Juan Nepomuceno Parochial Vicar Fr. Francis Manugas hosted the third and final edition of his signature tennis tournament, the Fr. Francis Cup, as a sendoff before moving to his new assignment in Cebu City.

Manugas, who will soon take over as parish priest of Saint John the Baptist Parish in Sudlon, brought together Moalboal’s three tennis clubs for a weekend of friendly but competitive action.

“I was lucky enough to have been accepted by the three tennis clubs,” said Manugas. “As a farewell, I wanted to hold a tournament for all of them.”

Unfortunately for the well-loved priest, luck wasn’t on his side in the Category B men’s division. Manugas and his partner, newly-elected Moalboal councilor Engr. Noel Grengia, fell to Darius Redoble and Jephone Gador.

Manugas and Grengia were up 6-2 and looked poised to close out the match with the priest serving for a 7-2 lead. But Redoble and Gador mounted a comeback, holding their nerves to claw back and eventually win, 8-6. Grengia, for his part, was plagued by several unlucky net-cord shots that just wouldn’t drop in their favor.

Meanwhile, husband-and-wife duo TJ and Karen Chiong had better luck. TJ teamed up with Larry Coderos to beat Kerbin Boquisa and Jet Gador, 8-5, while Karen partnered with Thea Marisse Diez to take the women’s title over Sarah Yosores and Helen Amorado, 8-2.

Men’s Class C final

In the men’s Class C final, Lido Nacion and Mark Calme edged out Edrick Templado and Marvin Mesa. In the battle for third, Aner and Ganie Ortega won by default over Venecio Delgado and Seth Rabuya in Class A.

Other winners included Ray Mendoza and Janax Gador, who beat Rom Caballero and Junsell Suringa, 8-3, in Class B; Ronnel Quinain, who defeated Edward Sagun and Jean Samotanez, 8-4, in Class C; and Elsa Nacion and Marechel Mercado, who won the women’s division title over Lira Grace Suringa and Delaine Louix Pepito.

Fr. Manugas expressed gratitude to those who helped make the tournament a success.

“I’m very thankful to Engr. Noel for taking care of the prizes, to Mayor Inocentes G. Cabaron for providing the venue and equipment, and of course, to the generous parishioners of Moalboal,” he said.

He also acknowledged the support of Rufana Suties, Rom Caballero, Junsell Suringa, Roland and Mai Bebilone, Alma and Allan Tabanag, QM Builders, Merriam Kristine Seno, and Engr. Felix Palca.

