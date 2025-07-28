IN PHOTOS: PVL On Tour electrifies Cebu crowd

LOOK: The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) On Tour made a memorable stop in Cebu over the weekend, drawing a crowd at the USJ-R Basak Campus Coliseum.

Cebuano fans were treated to thrilling action, with the PLDT High Speed Hitters dominating the spotlight after clinching back-to-back wins over the NXLED Chameleons and Galeries Tower Highrisers—completing a perfect 5-0 sweep to top Pool A.

Volleyball stars such as Kim Kianna Dy, Mika Reyes, Rachel Anne Daquis, Majoy Baron, EJ Laure-Cariño, Savannah Davison, Chiara Permentilla delighted Cebuano volleyball fans in the two-day action.

Also, it served as homecoming games for six Cebuana players in Krich Macaslang, Lorene Toring, Pierre Abellana, Shiela Mae Kiseo, Zenneth Perolino, and Dim Dim Pacres.

The Cebu leg was part of the PVL’s pre-season tour and coincided with the V-League Visayas Finals, making it a volleyball-filled weekend for local fans.

Here are some photos of the weekend PVL on Tour action taken by Sugbuanong Kodaker.

