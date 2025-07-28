cdn mobile

IN PHOTOS: PVL On Tour electrifies Cebu crowd

By: Glendale G. Rosal - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | July 28,2025 - 02:56 PM

IN PHOTOS: PVL On Tour electrifies Cebu crowd

PVL on Tour action at the USJ-R Basak Campus Coliseum..

LOOK: The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) On Tour made a memorable stop in Cebu over the weekend, drawing a crowd at the USJ-R Basak Campus Coliseum.

Cebuano fans were treated to thrilling action, with the PLDT High Speed Hitters dominating the spotlight after clinching back-to-back wins over the NXLED Chameleons and Galeries Tower Highrisers—completing a perfect 5-0 sweep to top Pool A.

READ: PVL in Cebu: PLDT completes Pool A sweep after dominant win vs Galeries

Volleyball stars such as Kim Kianna Dy, Mika Reyes, Rachel Anne Daquis, Majoy Baron, EJ Laure-Cariño, Savannah Davison, Chiara Permentilla delighted Cebuano volleyball fans in the two-day action.

Also, it served as homecoming games for six Cebuana players in Krich Macaslang, Lorene Toring, Pierre Abellana, Shiela Mae Kiseo, Zenneth Perolino, and Dim Dim Pacres. 

READ: PVL: Kianna Dy sustains form, helps PLDT remain perfect

The Cebu leg was part of the PVL’s pre-season tour and coincided with the V-League Visayas Finals, making it a volleyball-filled weekend for local fans.

Here are some photos of the weekend PVL on Tour action taken by Sugbuanong Kodaker.

IN PHOTOS: PVL On Tour electrifies Cebu crowd. Spike and defend.

A drop off.

Volleyball action at USJR Basak campus.

PLDT player spikes.

A spike and a block.

A spike and a point.

Farm Fresh player

