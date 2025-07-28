Sandro Marcos now heads House majority

MANILA, Philippines — Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos is now the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, after lawmakers elected him during the opening of the 20th Congress’ first regular session on Monday.

During the session, acting floor leader and Iloilo 3rd District Rep. Lorenz Defensor said the lawmakers elected Marcos, son of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to head the majority.

With no objection, the motion was approved by House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez. Marcos succeeds former Zamboanga Rep. Manuel Jose Dalipe, who was the Majority leader during the 19th Congress.

Aside from Marcos, Quezon 2nd District Rep. David “Jay-jay” Suarez was also elected as senior deputy speaker, filling in the post vacated by former Pampanga 3rd District Rep. Aurelio Gonzales Jr.

Both Dalipe and Gonzales are term-limited and were barred from running for another term.

Deputy speakers

The following lawmakers were also elected as deputy speakers:

Iloilo 1st District Rep. Janette Garin

Lanao del Sur 2nd District Rep. Yasser Alonto Balindong

La Union 1st District Rep. Paolo Ortega V

Zambales 1st District Rep. Jefferson Khonghun

Ilocos Sur 2nd District Rep. Kristine Singson Meehan

Antipolo 1st District Rep. Ronaldo Puno

Isabela 6th District Rep. Faustino Dy III

Iloilo 4th District Rep. Ferjenel Biron

TUCP party-list Rep. Raymond Democrito Mendoza

Romualdez elected House speaker

Prior to the election of the key House officials, Romualdez was elected House speaker with 269 members voting for him. Suarez was the one who nominated Romualdez, while Rep. Marcos and the following lawmakers seconded his nomination:

Quezon 1st District Rep. Mark Enverga of the Nationalist People’s Coalition

Antipolo 1st District Rep. Ronaldo Puno for the National Unity Party

Misamis Oriental 2nd District Rep. Yevgeny Vincente Emano for the Nacionalista Party

TUCP party-list Rep. Raymond Democrito Mendoza of the Party-list Coalition Foundation Inc.

Romualdez, Suarez, and Marcos, however, will face a more difficult task of rallying behind the administration’s legislative agenda, as the minority in the House grew in numbers.

At least seven lawmakers — Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco, Cebu Rep. Duke Frasco, Bacolod Rep. Albee Benitez, Davao Reps. Isidro Ungab, Paolo Duterte, Omar Vincent Duterte, and PPP party-list Rep. Harold James Duterte — have joined the minority bloc.

