Built on Fire and Flavor: Discover Brickwood in Busay

Tucked away in the cool, breezy hills of Busay, Brickwood is the kind of place you visit for good food, great views, and a laid-back vibe. Whether you’re out for a casual lunch, a weekend road trip, or simply craving comfort food with a twist, Brickwood welcomes you with warmth and flavor.

From wood-fired pizzas to hearty meals, every dish is served with heart—no fuss, no pressure, just honest, feel-good food. Surrounded by nature and fresh air, it’s the perfect spot to relax, eat well, and enjoy the view.

From Vision to Hillside

Brickwood didn’t begin in Busay—it began as a dream in Napa, California. Chef Izzy Sy envisioned a warm, rustic space centered on wood, fire, and comfort food.

An early opportunity to bring that vision to Cebu didn’t quite align, so Izzy shifted his focus. He launched Kayu Kitchen and helped grow Marisse Patisserie. Both restaurants thrived, but the pandemic brought unexpected closures. That pause, however, gave Izzy time to revisit the Brickwood dream.

By 2021, the idea began to take shape once more. In a twist of fate, Izzy’s parents discovered a hillside lot in Busay—perfect for the concept he had long imagined.

Despite delays brought by the pandemic and Typhoon Odette, construction pressed on, driven by heart and hard work.

Finally, on February 16, 2025, Brickwood officially opened—bringing to life a vision years in the making, filled with food, warmth, and soul.

Flavors You’ll Come Back For

Brickwood offers dishes that blend comfort and creativity. Must-tries include the juicy Miso Tomahawk Pork Chop, the rich and creamy Truffle Farfalle Pasta with locally sourced mushrooms, and Smoked Soy Glazed Salmon, a heartwarming family dish. Each dish is crafted with care and flavor you’ll want to return for. With so many options available, it’s easy to find a new favorite every time you visit.

Sweet Endings at Marisse Patisserie

After a hearty meal at Brickwood, don’t miss the chance to treat yourself to dessert just a few steps away at Marisse Patisserie. Known for its beautifully crafted cakes, pastries, and comforting drinks, it’s the ideal spot to wind down your dining experience. Whether it’s a slice of moist chocolate cake, a flaky pastry, or a smooth cup of coffee, Marisse adds the perfect finishing touch to your Busay food trip.

Craving a food trip with a view? Head up to the hills of Busay and discover the cozy charm of Brickwood. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or coming back for your favorites, there’s always something new to enjoy from hearty comfort dishes to wood-fired must-tries.

Brickwood is open every Tuesday to Friday from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM, and Saturday to Sunday from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM, perfect for both weekday chill and weekend getaways.

To stay updated on their latest offerings, seasonal dishes, and announcements, be sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram. You won’t want to miss out on new flavors and promos they might just serve your next craving!