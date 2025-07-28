Romualdez, Escudero keep top posts as 20th Congress opens

MANILA, Philippines — The 20th Congress convened its first regular session Monday with the reelection of Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez as Speaker of the House and Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero as Senate president, underscoring entrenched leadership in both chambers amid a backdrop of shifting political allegiances and renewed calls for reform.

Romualdez, who served as Speaker throughout the 19th Congress, was reelected with 269 votes. Thirty-four lawmakers abstained, reflecting a noticeable swell in opposition.

The vote ended weeks of speculation that some members of the House were maneuvering to unseat him. Among those rumored to be considering a challenge were Bacolod Rep. Albee Benitez, Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco, and Cebu 5th District Rep. Vincent Franco Frasco.

None confirmed intentions to run. Frasco, who declined to sign a manifesto of support for Romualdez, said he believes the House needs “unifying leadership.” Tiangco expressed interest in leading the committee on appropriations, while Rep. Janette Garin noted that Benitez’s son, Rep. Javi Benitez, had in fact signed the manifesto supporting Romualdez.

Romualdez’s leadership during the 19th Congress saw the filing of 11,557 bills and 2,393 resolutions, with 1,565 measures passed into law. He said he expects even greater productivity in the 20th Congress with the entry of new lawmakers.

Minority and independents grow

Still, his reelection triggered a reshuffling of political alignments. A larger and more vocal minority bloc has emerged, joined by Liberal Party stalwarts and progressive lawmakers, including Mamamayang Liberal Rep. Leila de Lima, Dinagat Rep. Kaka Bag-ao, Albay Rep. Krisel Lagman, Caloocan Rep. Edgar Erice, Akbayan Reps. Chel Diokno, Perci Cendana, and Dadah Kiram Ismula, ACT Teachers Rep. Antonio Tinio, and Kabataan Rep. Renee Co.

“For the Marcos Jr. administration, this means it can no longer expect quiet compliance,” De Lima said. “For Speaker Romualdez, it presents both a challenge and an opportunity.”

A group of lawmakers also declared themselves independents, refusing to align with either bloc. These include Tiangco, Benitez, and Davao Reps. Paolo Duterte, Omar Duterte, and Isidro Ungab, as well as Pwersa ng Pilipinong Pandaragat Rep. Harold Duterte.

Tiangco cited concerns about the 2025 national budget, calling for a more transparent process. Paolo Duterte walked out of the plenary hall before the speakership vote and later said he would not “lend my name nor my vote to any side that treats leadership as a prize, not a responsibility.”

Benitez, for his part, blamed Romualdez for controversies linked to the 2025 General Appropriations Act, saying they contributed to “distrust, disunity, and dysfunction.”

Romualdez’s tenure has also drawn criticism for contentious moves, including the push to amend the 1987 Constitution, cuts to Vice President Sara Duterte’s budget, and the impeachment complaint later voided by the Supreme Court. He was further criticized for Lakas-CMD’s poor performance in the midterm elections and his public falling out with Duterte, whom he once supported in 2022.

Escudero keeps Senate post

Over in the Senate, Escudero retained his post as Senate president, defeating his sole challenger, former Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III.

Escudero received 19 votes, including Sotto’s. Only five senators—including Escudero himself—voted for Sotto. The others were Juan Miguel Zubiri, Loren Legarda, Panfilo Lacson, and Risa Hontiveros.

Zubiri, who stepped down as Senate president in May 2024, nominated Sotto to serve as minority leader. Sotto accepted, pledging to serve with honor.

“I’ve been a good soldier of this august body since 1992,” Sotto said. “So I pledge to perform the duties and responsibilities of being the Minority Leader.”

Villanueva, Estrada keep roles

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada retained his position as Senate President Pro Tempore, while Sen. Joel Villanueva was elected majority leader and Rules Committee chair.

Villanueva, who initially did not support Escudero’s past bids for higher office, said Escudero never lost trust in his colleagues and continued to mentor and inspire them.

“Above all, his goals are clear. Despite all the political noise, all he really wants is to ‘work, work, work,’” Villanueva said.

He was the first of four senators to nominate Escudero, joined by Senators Sherwin Gatchalian, Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, and Raffy Tulfo. Sotto’s backers—known as the “veterans’ bloc”—initially expected broader support, but as more senators backed Escudero, the group pivoted to forming the minority.

Escudero’s retention signals continuity in the Senate’s leadership, even as friction persists between the two chambers over key issues such as the budget and impeachment proceedings.

