Belcris Foods issues public warning against counterfeit products

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Cebu-based food manufacturer Belcris Foods, Inc. has issued a public advisory warning against the unauthorized use of its branding on counterfeit products circulating in the market.

Consumers who encounter suspicious products are encouraged to report them directly to the company or the appropriate regulatory agencies.

In an official notice dated July 15, 2025, the company emphasized that only items bearing the registered names, logos, and packaging of Belcris® and Tin’s® are recognized as genuine. The advisory follows reports of repackaged or mislabeled goods being sold under the Belcris name, which may mislead consumers and compromise product safety.

“Any sale or promotion of products falsely using our brand, logo, or packaging without authorization is a violation of the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines (RA 8293),” the company stated.

Belcris Foods, Inc. has built a strong reputation as “The Home of Good Food,” offering a wide selection of high-quality processed meats, including tocino, longganisa, tapa, smoked bacon, pork belly, and other ready-to-cook products. The company has become a trusted name in many Filipino households, known for its focus on freshness, flavor, and food safety. Its products are widely distributed across supermarkets, grocery stores, and local retailers in Cebu and neighboring provinces.

The company’s growing popularity has made it a target for imitation, particularly among vendors repackaging goods or falsely claiming affiliation with the brand. These counterfeit goods often lack proper food handling, temperature control, or expiration labels, posing potential risks to consumers.

Belcris advises the public to look for the official color palette, typography, and packaging design of its brands and to purchase only from verified sellers.

In line with the advisory, Belcris also reiterated its commitment to upholding consumer trust and food safety by pursuing legal action against those who misrepresent its products in the market.

As Belcris continues to grow its market reach, it reminds the public to be vigilant and to support local brands that prioritize quality, integrity, and consumer welfare.

