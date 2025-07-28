San Sebastian bags 6th SanRem basketball crown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The San Sebastian College (SCC) Staglets were crowned champions of the 6th San Remigio Properties Cup Basketball Tournament after an unusual ending to what was expected to be a thrilling title showdown against the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers on Sunday, July 27, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

The game, however, was cut short after the Baby Lancers walked out during the third period due to a scoring dispute. UV was mistakenly credited with two additional points, changing the score to 41-39 in their favor at the 7:21 mark, despite no basket being made.

The scoring error, caused by the table officials, sparked protests from both benches. While San Sebastian’s head coach, Chelito Caro, raised the issue and a video replay later confirmed the mistake, UV’s head coach Ronald Bucao decided to pull his team out of the game as a protest.

The premature walkout led the organizers to award the championship to San Sebastian.

MYTHICAL FIVE

Despite the controversy, individual honors were still given. San Sebastian’s Mark Esperanza was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

The Mythical Five included Rhadz Simon Silawan of UV, Johnelijah Luke Rose of St. Robert’s International College, Jherrick Rote of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), and Cheng Ji of Yilan National Senior High School from Taiwan.

Despite the incident, the tournament officials declared the tournament successful and wanted to move forward from the incident.

They wanted to make the tournament intended to promote camaraderie among high school teams from across the country and abroad. It also served as a key pre-season tune-up for CESAFI-bound squads like UV, and for San Sebastian, which is preparing for the NCAA season in October.

The tournament featured eight teams, two SHS-AdC Magis Eagles squads, two Yilan National Senior High School teams from Taiwan, San Sebastian College, Palarong Pambansa silver medalists St. Robert’s International College of Iloilo, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, and the UV Baby Lancers.

