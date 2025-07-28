Marcos begins his fourth Sona

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has begun his speech for his fourth State of the Nation Address (Sona) at the Plenary Hall of the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City.

He arrived at the complex at exactly 3:30 p.m. via presidential chopper.

LIVE UPDATES: State of the Nation Address 2025

The President was welcomed with military honors and greeted by the country’s highest-ranking officials, including House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Senate President Francis Escudero.

This year’s Sona will be directed by the state-owned Radio Television Malacañang, with the president’s speech expected to run for over an hour, according to the Presidential Communications Office.

Among the topics anticipated to be discussed by Marcos in his speech are the banning of online gambling, the status of flood control projects in the country, and his administration’s achievements for the past year, among others.

