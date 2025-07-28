Cenabre drops 30 in EZ Pavers’ breakthrough win at CABC Corporate Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Miguel Cenabre exploded for 30 points to lead EZ Pavers to a 78-69 victory over Kirby Building Systems in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 7th Corporate Cup on Sunday, July 27, at the Game Changer Gym in Mandaue City.

Cenabre, representing the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) Fuente Chapter, notched a double-double performance with 12 rebounds, along with six assists and a steal. His statement game helped EZ Pavers snap a four-game skid and finally notch their first win of the tournament.

James Nacario came close to his own double-double, finishing with 14 points and nine rebounds in support of Cenabre’s big night.

Kirby Building Systems, backed by the UAP Rajah Humabon Chapter, was undermanned but still put up a fight behind Jorence Zamora’s 26 points. Khey Loo added 14 in a losing effort.

In other games, Prefix-UAP Cebu Chapter improved to 4-1 after a gritty 49-42 win over Under Board. Zach Go led the way with 16 points, while Jomar Watin added 13 points, seven rebounds, two steals, and an assist. Dave Sano chipped in 10.

Genre Soriano had a solid outing for Under Board with 14 points and 17 rebounds, but his efforts went unrewarded.

Modern Windows escaped with a close 77-74 win over Boysen Paints, thanks to Michael Singco’s 27 points and John Buhawe’s 23.

Jotun, meanwhile, cruised to a 91-71 rout of Landlite. Ignacio Binagatan led Jotun with 16 points, while Michael Bonjoc contributed 14. /csl

