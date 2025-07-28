Ombudsman indicts 8 City Hall officials over anomalous garbage deal

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The state’s anti-graft body has indicted former and incumbent officials of the Cebu City Government over the controversial P239-million garbage deal it entered in the previous year.

The Office of the Ombudsman found probable cause to charge eight City Hall executives for malversation of funds and violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (Republic Act No. 3019).

Those indicted included former city administrator Floro Casas Jr.; Department of Public Services (DPS) chief John Jigo Dacua; and Cebu Environmental Sanitation and Enforcement Team (Ceset) head and former garbage collection and disposal in charge Grace Luardo-Silva.

Also among the respondents were Allen Omlero Ceballos, inspection officer of DPS; Romelito Asinjo Datan, city treasurer’s office inspector; Mark Abarquez Ugbinar, general services office inspector; Jerome Visarra Ornopia, acting city accountant; and Mare Vae Reyes, acting city treasurer.

Additionally, the Ombudsman slapped them with the penalty of dismissal from service as well as forfeiture of retirement benefits, perpetual disqualification from holding public office and bar from taking civil service examination.

The case stemmed from a request of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama to investigate what he described as an irregular and anomalous contract the previous administration had entered into with the contractor for the city’ garbage collection in 2021.

In 2022, the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) filed the criminal and administrative cases before the Ombudsman.

NBI uncovered anomalies in the city’s garbage collection, such as overbilling and padding or falsification of documents.

Sought for their comments, Casas and Dacua, in separate interviews, said they will exhaust all legal remedies in the hopes of overturning the Ombudsman’s decision.

“Once I receive the copy of the resolution, naa pa koy five days sa pagfile ug motion for reconsideration so dili pa ni siya final ang desisyon sa Ombudsman,” said Casas.

Both Casas and Dacua expressed relief that the anti-graft investigators dismissed the plunder accusations hurled against them as it carries heavier penalties compared to malversation of funds.

“We respect the decision of the Ombudsman. I’m just glad that the plunder charge was dismissed, although the matter is not yet final. Rest assured, we will avail of the legal remedies available to us,” Dacua explained. /csl

