Newbie kegler Steph Maquiling wins SUGBU shootout title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Newbie bowler Steph Maquiling pulled off a surprise victory in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Shootout Tournament last Sunday at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling and Leisure Center.

The 21-year-old Maquiling, a Division C kegler who only began her bowling career this year, clinched the title by tallying 172 pinfalls in the stepladder championship round.

Maquiling, a medical technology student in Velez College relied on her 38 handicap points and consistent spare conversions to overcome more experienced bowlers from Divisions A and B.

She edged out Division B’s Mel Fines, who finished second with 167 pinfalls, while elite Division A bowler Maeng Viloria took third with 162 pinfalls.

Maquiling topped the Division C qualifying round with 778 pinfalls. Bebie Mauro followed with 710, while Kianne Cesar placed third with 663.

In Division B, Fines led with 829 pinfalls, followed by Aleson Flor (821) and Feben Landazabal (808).

Viloria paced Division A’s qualifiers with 859 pinfalls, besting previous shootout champions Rene Ceniza (836) and Nestor Ranido (804).

Photo caption: Steph Maquiling. | SUGBU photo

