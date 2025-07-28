Marcos in Sona 2025: ‘Shame on you’ to corrupt officials in flood projects

MANILA, Philippines — “Mahiya naman kayo sa inyong kapwa Pilipino (Shame on you especially towards your fellow Filipinos).”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued this pronouncement to officials involved in corruption related to flood control projects, which often result in substandard infrastructure and severe flooding during the heavy rains.

He made this statement during his fourth State of the Nation Address, which was preceded by days of heavy downpours and floodings in several parts of the country, brought on by the southwest monsoon or habagat, and three additional weather systems.

“Recently, I inspected the effects of the southwest monsoon, cyclones Crising, Dante and Emong. I clearly saw for myself that many flood control projects were failures – they crumbled, and then, there were others that were existing just in the imagination,” Marcos reported.

“Let us not pretend anymore. The whole public already knows the racketeering going on involving the projects – kickbacks, initiative, errata, SOP (standard operating procedures), ‘for the boys,’” he continued.

He proceeded to warn those who conspired to steal the nation’s funds out of greed and selfishness.

“Shame on you. (Mahiya naman kayo.) Be ashamed because our fellow Filipinos were swept by floods or were submerged in floodwaters. Be ashamed of our children who will inherit that debt incurred because of what you committed, because you pocketed the funds.)

To prevent this from happening again, the president said the Department of Public Works and Highways will submit to him a list of all flood control projects from every region that were started or completed in the last three years.

“Second, the regional project monitoring committee shall examine that list of projects and give a report on those that had been failures, those that were not finished, and those that were alleged to be ghost projects,” the chief executive pointed out.

“And third, we will publish this list. We will make this list public. This is so that people who witness the constructions of these projects can freely scrutinize the list and share what they know that will help in our investigations,” he also said.

There will also be an audit and performance review regarding these projects to verify how the taxpayers’ money was spent, Marcos told the audience.

