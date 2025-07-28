Marcos vows to ‘give it his all’ in final 3 years as President

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday vowed to give it his all in the remaining three years of his term.

In his fourth State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Quezon City, Marcos highlighted the country’s good economic standing.

READ: LIVE UPDATES: State of the Nation Address 2025

“If we base it on data, our economy is doing well, confidence level of businessmen is high. Employment went up and inflation went down,” he said in Filipino.

However, Marcos pointed out that these good numbers are “merely decorative” and “meaningless” if Filipinos continue to struggle in their daily lives.

“That’s why in the final three years of this Administration, we will give our all—not just to match, but to surpass our efforts in bringing comfort and relief to our fellow Filipinos,” he said.

The president also noted that employment is truly the most effective safeguard against poverty and hunger.

“The DOLE, DTI, and DSWD — along with the DOT and other relevant agencies—will persist in finding ways and opportunities for the remaining four percent of our labor force who are still unemployed,” he said.

Furthermore, Marcos said the government will continuously provide capital to more entrepreneurs so they can start small businesses or microenterprises and free training to help them build their businesses.

