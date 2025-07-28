Marcos: More urgent care centers to rise; every Ph town now has a doctor

MANILA, Philippines — More Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Service (BUCAS) centers will be established nationwide over the next three years of the Marcos administration to provide healthcare access to more Filipinos, particularly in underserved communities.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. made the commitment in his fourth State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, as he promised to bring essential healthcare services closer to the people, especially in underserved and remote areas.

“In the span of three years, we increased the number of public hospitals and specialty centers. We have also established 53 Bucas centers across 32 provinces in the country,” the President said in his speech.

“These centers offer free check-ups, x-rays, lab tests, and more—providing immediate outpatient services without the need for hospital confinement,” he added.

Marcos also announced that each of the 1,642 cities and municipalities in the country now have at least a doctor.

“And I am pleased to report that, for the very first time, every town in the Philippines now has a doctor. There is now someone to look after the health of the people in your communities,” he said.

The Department of Health originally intended to build only 28 Bucas centers to cater to 28 million poor Filipinos by 2028.

These facilities are also complete in providing outpatient services such as dental care, family medicine, OB surgery medicine, orthopedics, endoscopy, magnetic resonance imaging, CT scan, and even same-day surgery — all free of charge.

Primary care and emergency care services are also provided for free as these are shouldered by the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth).

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said the Bucas centers aim to decongest regional and local government hospitals where there are long lines of patients.

The establishment of these centers addresses the long-standing gaps in public healthcare, where many Filipinos are forced to travel great distances to access basic medical services.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP