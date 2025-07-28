Sona 2025: Marcos touts gains, issues strong warnings vs corruption

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fourth State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday centered on accomplishments and initiatives, but was notably filled with stern warnings, particularly on government infrastructure projects like flood control, indirectly highlighting his administration’s shortcomings.

Marcos arrived at the Batasang Pambansa complex around 3:29 p.m. via presidential helicopter and began his speech at 4:06 p.m.

According to INQUIRER.net’s time count, the address lasted one hour and 11 minutes, matching the length of his 2023 Sona and shorter than his previous addresses in 2022 (1:14) and 2024 (1:21). This year’s speech was his shortest yet.

Marcos issued multiple warnings, targeting various sectors including criminals, private concessionaires, and government officials.

‘Mahiya kayo’

One of the most forceful warnings was aimed at officials allegedly involved in corruption in flood control projects. Marcos said substandard infrastructure contributed to severe flooding during recent heavy rains brought by typhoons and the southwest monsoon.

“Just recently, I inspected the effects of the Habagat, and of Typhoons Crising, Dante, and Emong. I clearly saw that many flood control projects were failures and collapsed, and some were just imaginary,” he said.

“Let’s not pretend anymore. The public already knows there are shady dealings in the projects—kickbacks, initiatives, errata, SOP, ‘for the boys.’”

He called out individuals, without naming names, for allegedly pocketing public funds.

“Have some shame for the households that were swept away or submerged by the floods. Have some shame, especially for our children who will inherit the debts you made, while you just pocketed the money.”

Marcos ordered the Department of Public Works and Highways to submit a list of all flood control projects initiated or completed over the past three years. He also instructed regional project monitoring committees to identify failed and unfinished works. The list, he said, will be made public.

This portion of the speech drew what was arguably the loudest and longest standing ovation.

Budget threat: Align or be vetoed

Marcos warned Congress that he would veto any proposed national budget not aligned with his administration’s programs.

“For the 2026 national budget, I will return any proposed General Appropriations Bill that is not fully aligned with the National Expenditures Program. I am willing to do this even if we end up with a reenacted budget,” he said.

“I will not approve any budget that is not in line with the plans of the government for the Filipino people.”

He also announced an audit and performance review of government projects and said charges would be filed in the coming months against those found guilty, including conniving contractors.

“The people need to know the whole truth, and there has to be accountability for corruption and damage,” he said.

More warnings: Agriculture, utilities, energy Marcos issued further warnings across multiple sectors.

In agriculture, he warned traders manipulating rice prices, calling it “economic sabotage.”

“I warn traders who try to manipulate the price of palay or rice or cheat the farmers. We will go after you because we consider what you’re doing as economic sabotage.”

He also addressed water supply issues, directing the Local Water Utilities Administration to act on complaints affecting six million consumers.

“LUWA will ensure that the water service for millions of our fellow citizens will be fixed and that the prices will be made more affordable,” he said.

“Above all, we will ensure that those who were negligent and fell short in providing this vital public service will be held accountable.”

In the energy sector, Marcos cited the case of widespread brownouts in Siquijor, saying an investigation showed expired permits, broken generators, and poor procurement systems.

“I have ordered the DOE, NEA, and ERC to restore the electricity service in Siquijor to normal before the end of the year. This should never happen again,” he said.

He added that other similar cases nationwide would also be investigated, and refunds would be ordered if necessary.

Marcos also vowed justice for the missing cockfighting aficionados, blaming criminal syndicates.

“The entire government is working together to solve the cases of missing persons caused by the ruthless actions of syndicates behind the dark world of cockfighting,” he said.

“We will pursue and hold accountable the masterminds and those involved, whether civilians or officials. No matter how powerful, influential, or wealthy they are, they will not be above the law.”

Unity and accountability

Early in his speech, Marcos called for unity and setting aside political differences in the wake of the 2025 elections.

“To all of us here, let us set aside our differences and agree on the three things that bind us together: our being Filipino, our love for the country, and our sworn duty to the people.”

He acknowledged public dissatisfaction reflected in the midterm polls and said the government must “do better” and “move faster.”

“If we’re only talking about data, the economy is doing well—business confidence is up, inflation is down, and jobs have increased. But all of this is just window dressing, meaningless if our people are still struggling and burdened in their daily lives.”

Marcos pledged that in the last three years of his term, the government would deliver more than it promised.

Agency reminders

Marcos issued several directives to government agencies:

The Land Transportation Office must eliminate backlogs in license plates and release registrations within three days, as promised. The DPWH and Department of Transportation must closely monitor road projects to ensure they are “right, durable and completed on time.”

Filipino parents were urged to take advantage of free college and TESDA education programs.

Amid the warnings and reminders, Marcos highlighted key accomplishments:

He claimed success in providing P20-per-kilo rice without reducing the farmgate price of palay. He said drug-related arrests in his three-year term nearly matched the total from the previous administration, despite signs of resurgence in the illegal drug trade. Three Dalian train carriages are now operational after 10 years of sitting idle, with more to follow. He announced expanded fare discounts for students, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities, along with a new “One Plus Three” Family Pass for rail lines. Since 2022, 2.5 million households have gained access to electricity, with nearly 200 power plants under development. The government aims to connect more homes in provinces including Quezon, Camarines Norte, Palawan, Masbate, Samar, Negros Occidental, and Zamboanga del Sur.

Investor appeal, OFW praise Marcos encouraged foreign investors to enter the Philippine market, emphasizing the readiness and adaptability of the Filipino workforce. He noted improved inflation figures and a steady effort to reduce unemployment, now at 4 percent.

He thanked overseas Filipino workers for showcasing the Filipino spirit worldwide.

“We are grateful to our brave overseas Filipino workers. Because of them, the skill, kindness, and heart of the Filipino are showcased in every corner of the world,” he said.

Lighter moment and closing

In a lighter moment, Marcos playfully dubbed Philippine National Police chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III the country’s newest “champion,” referencing his scheduled boxing match with acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte. Torre was declared the winner by default after Duterte failed to show up.

Marcos closed his address by thanking the public and renewing his commitment to serve.

“We know in our hearts what is right and what is wrong. What is more important and what is more beneficial for ourselves, our families, and our nation,” he said.

“In the face of the great challenges the world throws at us today, your government stands behind you. Let us not be afraid. Let us not fold. Let us not lose hope.”

