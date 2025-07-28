Thailand, Cambodia to implement ‘unconditional’ ceasefire

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet (L) and Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai (R) shake hands as Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (C) puts his arms around them following a press conference after talks on a possible ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia in Putrajaya on July 28, 2025. Agence France-PressePUTRAJAYA, Malaysia — Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that Thailand and Cambodia will begin an unconditional ceasefire starting at midnight on Monday.

“Both Cambodia and Thailand reached a common understanding as follows: One, an immediate and unconditional ceasefire with effect from 24 hours local time, midnight on 28th July 2025, tonight,” Anwar said after mediation talks in Malaysia.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said an unconditional ceasefire agreed with Thailand offered a chance for a “return to normalcy” in relations after five days of clashes.

“The solutions that Prime Minister Anwar just announced will set a condition for moving forward for our bilateral discussion to return to normalcy of the relationship,” Hun Manet announced after peace talks brokered by Anwar.

On Sunday, Thailand and Cambodia clashed for a fourth day despite both sides saying they were ready to discuss a ceasefire after a late-night intervention by US President Donald Trump.

The neighbours, popular destinations for millions of foreign tourists, have been locked in their bloodiest conflict in years over their disputed border, with at least 33 people confirmed killed and more than 200,000 displaced./dl

