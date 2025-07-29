Mahiga Creek cleanup: 7 truckloads of garbage collected

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — At least seven truckloads of garbage were collected during the cleanup of a portion of the Mahiga Creek in Barangay Subangdaku in Mandaue City on Monday.

The garbage, mostly plastic bottles and food packs, were collected in a portion of the creek near where a business process outsourcing company is located.

After the cleanup, Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano is urging Mandauehanons to help the city government in maintaining the cleanliness of their city.

“Ang kalimpyo sa Mandaue, responsibilidad natong tanan,” he said.

(The cleanliness of Mandaue is the responsibility of us all.)

Earlier on Monday, Ouano announced on his social media about the cleanup of the Mahiga Creek by personnel of the Department of Government Services (DGS) with the use of equipment coming from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and some volunteers from Brgy. Subangdaku.

Later in the day, he provided an update on his social media that the cleanup was already complete.

“Daghang salamat sa mga nitabang nga makuha ang basura sa Mahiga Creek,” he said.

(Thank you for all those who helped remove garbage from the Mahiga Creek.)

The city government, through the Mandaue City Public Affairs Office, said that DGS collected seven truckloads of garbage during the cleanup.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP