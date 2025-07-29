Frasco: DOT to target ‘globally competitive, job-generating’ tourism

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Tourism (DOT) will focus on building a “globally competitive” tourism industry that generates more jobs for Filipinos, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said Monday.

She made the reaffirmation in response to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to boost efforts to bring jobs to the four percent of Filipinos who remain unemployed.

READ: Sona 2025: Marcos touts gains, issues strong warnings vs corruption

“As the President mentioned, the task ahead is to find opportunities for the remaining four percent of our labor force—and tourism stands ready to help meet that challenge,” she said in a statement.

“We remain committed to building a tourism industry that is not only globally competitive, but also grounded on our shared mission to uplift the lives of every Filipino through dignified and sustainable livelihood,” she added.

Frasco touted that tourism has grown into a “major economic pillar that empowers communities and creates jobs” under the Marcos administration.

READ: Cebu officials to Marcos: Make SONA count for economy, transport, tourism

To date, tourism employs 6.75 million Filipinos, a share of 13.83 percent to the country’s total employment.

On top of this, Frasco said more than 10 million more benefit from the industry through indirect employment.

The DOT, she said, would also continue alongside other agencies, including the Department of Trade and Industry and the Small Business Corporation, to provide loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises in tourism, and the Department of Migrant Workers for the reintegration of overseas Filipino workers into the tourism workforce.

READ: Cebu eyes halal tourism to attract more Muslim visitors

Meanwhile, she welcomed Marcos’ call to develop the Halal industry, the tourism segment of which is already included in the tourism portfolio DOT is working to strengthen.

Frasco also highlighted Marcos’ directive to enhance tourist experience through infrastructure projects.

“The President’s dedication to addressing critical issues such as infrastructure development, climate change, and, most importantly, peace and security, will significantly bolster the collective aspirations of the tourism industry,” she said. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP