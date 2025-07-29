‘Active shooter’: Part of central New York City locked down

NEW YORK, United States — Police swarmed Midtown Manhattan on Monday as the mayor of New York City said there was “an active shooter investigation” amid reports a police officer had been struck.

“New Yorkers: there is an active shooter investigation taking place in Midtown right now. Please take proper safety precautions if you are in vicinity and do not go outside if you are near Park Avenue and East 51st Street,” Mayor Eric Adams wrote on X.

Police officers deployed a drone near Park Avenue at the height of the evening rush-hour as dozens of officers gathered in the area, some carrying long guns and others wearing ballistic vests.

A number of ambulances had gathered in the vicinity.

Officers at the scene confirmed to an AFP correspondent that there was a shooter but gave no other details.

CNN reported that a police officer and at least one civilian had been shot, but AFP was unable to immediately confirm that.

Police repeatedly pushed back journalists and members of the public who gathered to see what was happening in the normally calm but busy area of Midtown Manhattan.

The area is home to several five-star business hotels, as well as a number of corporate headquarters, including Colgate Palmolive and KPMG, the auditor.

