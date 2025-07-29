Over P200M Ultra Lotto jackpot up for grabs on July 29 draw

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bettors can get another shot at the over P200 million jackpot of the 6/58 Ultra Lotto which will be drawn tonight, Tuesday, July 29.

This after the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced that no one won last Sunday’s draw of the (July 27) Ultra Lotto which had a jackpot prize of P267,812,434.

READ: Lotto draw results: July 28, 2025

The winning combination for the July 27 6/55 draw was 23-40-38-39-50-42.

This also means that the jackpot prize for the Ultra Lotto for tonight’s (July 29) draw will increase further.

The Ultra Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

READ: No winners in Sunday’s Ultra Lotto, Super Lotto draws

Aside from the Ultra Lotto, the Lotto 6/42 and the Super Lotto 6/49 will also be drawn tonight by the PCSO.

As for the results of the evening draw on July 28, the PCSO said that no one also won the jackpot prize for Grand Lotto 6/55 and the 6/45 Megalotto.

The jackpot for 6/55 Grand Lotto in last night’s draw was P42,349,332.60.

The combination needed to win the jackpot prize for 6/55 was 12-13-55-02-30-14.

No bettor also hit the 16-29-19-14-35-31 winning combination for Megalotto 6/45.

This means the P15,412,338.40 prize for 6/45 is still up for grabs in the next draw. | With inquirer.net report

