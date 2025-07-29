Senators back Marcos audit of flood control projects

MANILA, Philippines – Senators on Monday lauded President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s call for an audit of flood control programs and for accountability over alleged misuse of public funds, saying the strong pronouncement during his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) was long overdue and must be followed by decisive action.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada praised Marcos for his direct message to those involved in anomalous projects.

“Sinabi niya doon sa mga nangwawalanghiya sa pondo ng kaban ng bayan, lalo na sa mga kasabwat sa flood control projects,” Estrada said.

(He called out those who have shamelessly abused public funds, especially those involved in flood control projects.)

READ: How Cebu officials react to President Marcos Jr.’s 4th Sona

“Malinaw ang mensahe niya na dapat manaig ang transparency at integridad sa paggamit ng pera ng taumbayan,” he added.

(His message was clear: transparency and integrity must prevail in the use of people’s money.)

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva said the President’s remarks affirmed years of Senate efforts to scrutinize flood control spending.

“Masayang-masaya tayo na binanggit ng Pangulo na ito ay titingnan niyang maigi at sisiguraduhing mananagot,” Villanueva said.

(We’re very happy that the President said he will closely look into it and ensure accountability.)

READ: Sona 2025: Marcos on corrupt people in flood control deals: ‘Shame on you’

“Importante talaga na bawat pisong kinikita ng gobyerno ay napupunta sa dapat puntahan,” he added.

(It’s important that every peso earned by the government goes where it truly matters.)

Senator Erwin Tulfo, who had earlier pushed for reforms in infrastructure spending, also welcomed the initiative.

“Ito ang panawagan natin—tanggalin ang partisipasyon ng mga pulitiko sa paglalagak ng pondo para sa flood control,” he said.

(This has been our call—to remove political interference in the allocation of flood control funds.)

“Suportado ko ang pagpapanagot sa mga taong yumaman kapalit ng paghihirap ng sambayanang Pilipino,” he added.

(I support holding accountable those who enriched themselves at the expense of the Filipino people.)

Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito stressed that long-term solutions require more than just audits.

“Kung walang national framework, parang we’re just patching leaks while the flood keeps rising,” he said, urging the passage of his proposed Masterplan for Infrastructure and National Development (MIND) Act.

(Without a national framework, we’re just patching leaks while the flood continues to rise.)

“Kung may sablay, may dapat managot. Kung may kalokohan, may dapat makulong,” he added.

(If there are lapses, someone must be held accountable. If there’s wrongdoing, someone must be jailed.)

Senator Bam Aquino, who recently filed a resolution to review flood control funds, said he hoped the audit would finally pinpoint where the money went.

“Nais ko ring makita kung saan napupunta ang perang ito para sa madaliang panahon ay maitigil na natin yung pagbabaha sa ating bansa,” Aquino said.

(I want to see where this money is going so we can finally stop the flooding in the country.)

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian agreed that corruption in infrastructure must be confronted directly.

“Malinaw na malinaw na lalabanan niya ang korapsyon at ipapakulong niya ang mga sangkot, he said.

(It’s very clear that he will fight corruption and jail those involved.)

Senator Risa Hontiveros also noted the President’s focus on flood control.

“Kung sabi nila na iimbestigahan, ililista, ia-audit, mananagot kung may nangurakot, dapat lang para magkalabasan na,” Hontiveros said.

(If they say they will investigate, list, audit, and hold to account those who stole, then it should be done so the truth comes out.)

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, meanwhile, underscored the importance of political will in delivering reforms.

“Mas madaling matupad yung sa baha at sa projects kasi political will lang yun eh. Nandyan naman yung budget, nandyan yung project, kung ghost o hindi,” he said.

(Flood control and infrastructure are easier to fix because they only require political will. The budget and the projects are already there—whether they’re real or ghost.)

Lawmakers agreed that the administration’s commitment must be matched with concrete action—from transparent audits to filing charges—against those responsible for substandard or ghost flood control projects. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP