How Cebu officials reacted to President Marcos Jr.’s 4th Sona

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu leaders welcomed President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA), lauding his continued focus on economic recovery, healthcare, and education, but also expressed hopes that more attention be given to long-overdue infrastructure and development needs in the province.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro welcomed the President’s attention to healthcare reforms, which she described as consistent with her own priorities for the province.

“Although there was no mention specifically for Cebu, I appreciate that the President highlighted healthcare services,” Baricuatro said. “I look forward to the expanded PhilHealth coverage, the cancer assistance fund, free dialysis sessions, and even free kidney transplants. These are reforms we need in the province.”

She also lauded Marcos’ strong anti-corruption stance during his address.

“His message shaming those who take advantage of project funds is very important. This is aligned with my own policy—SOPs and kickbacks have no place in this administration,” she said. “To those engaging in illegal acts in Cebu, to borrow the President’s words: Mahiya naman kayo!”

For his part, Vice Governor Glenn Anthony Soco described the President’s speech as “comprehensive.” He also acknowledged Marcos’ detailed plans for various sectors and noting a strong alignment with his own advocacies, particularly in supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“His support for MSMEs resonates strongly with my advocacy for Trabaho at Asenso. Our path to national prosperity lies in providing better opportunities for employment, livelihood, and entrepreneurship,” said Soco.

However, Soco would have preferred if the President mentioned key infrastructure projects in Cebu.

“I had hoped he would give mention to the 4th Cebu-Mactan Bridge and the Metro Cebu Expressway. These are vital undertakings that we urgently need to ease mobility and facilitate the movement of goods and services,” he said. “Still, it’s good to hear a report from a working President—focused, steady, and on track,” he added.

City leaders: Education, flood control, and public discipline

In Cebu City, Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. welcomed the President’s emphasis on disaster resilience and flood control, pointing to ongoing efforts to synchronize the city’s own drainage projects with those of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“I’m happy to hear about flood control programs,” Archival said. “The DPWH’s drainage projects must be aligned with Cebu City’s system to be effective.”

He also responded to the President’s plan to provide laptops and internet connectivity for teachers, saying that while some schools already have funding for it, the city would prioritize the initiative “by tranches” depending on budget availability.

Moreover, Archival echoed Marcos’ call for public discipline, especially in waste management and flood prevention.

“It’s not only the government’s responsibility to address flooding,” he said. “Citizens must also comply with rain catchment ordinances and proper waste disposal. Plastics clogging our canals are a big problem.”

The city, he added, supports the President’s push for lighting public parks to encourage healthy lifestyles. “We agree, and we’ll look for areas to develop into parks and playgrounds for our children,” he said.

Meanwhile in Mandaue City, Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano echoed support for the President’s priorities in health and education.

“It’s good to hear the President’s focus on health and education because these are also our priorities in Mandaue,” he said. “The expansion of PhilHealth benefits and the zero-billing policy in DOH hospitals will help our people. And I agree with investing more in college and tech-voc education to stay competitive.”

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King-Chan, who attended the SONA in Congress alongside her husband, Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan, reaffirmed their city’s commitment to public service and national cooperation.

“We reaffirm our commitment to good governance and we look forward to working hand in hand with fellow leaders as we face the nation’s challenges with resolve and hope,” King-Chan said.

On agriculture and Kadiwa

Archival also mentioned the continuation of the Kadiwa program to help stabilize rice prices. He said he had received communication from the Department of Agriculture and forwarded it to concerned city officials for budgeting.

“Right now, there’s a portion that the city will have to shoulder. If the council approves, we’ll allocate funding for it,” he said.

