P239M garbage mess: Archival to enforce dismissal of officials

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. is set to implement the Ombudsman’s dismissal order against incumbent city officials indicted over the controversial P239-million garbage deal.

This, he said, once the city would formally receive the ruling.

In an interview on July 28, Archival said preparations were underway to enforce the dismissal penalties handed down by the Office of the Ombudsman to several current officials occupying key financial and procurement positions in City Hall.

“Niduol na [nako] ang grupo sa BLGF (Bureau of Local Government Finance), and usa sa mga importanteng buhaton karon, tagaan na ni’g importansya. Naay mga miyembro sa atong syudad nga nagkupot og importante kaayo nga posisyon, especially sa budget ug treasury,” Archival said.

(The group of BLGF (Bureau of Local Government Finance) has already approached me, and one of the important things to do now, give this importance. There are members in our city that hold important positions, especially in budget and treasury.)

“Mag-andam na daan kay ang possibility, once madawat na ang formal notice, which I haven’t received, ato na dayon na i-implement. Rest assured, once makuha na nato gikan sa Ombudsman,” he added.

(Get ready now because the possibility, once the formal notice would be received, which I haven’t received yet, then we will implement it. Rest assured, once we would receive that from the Ombudsman.)

Dismissal looms

The Ombudsman recently indicted eight former and incumbent Cebu City officials over alleged anomalies in the city’s garbage collection and disposal services in 2021, including irregular payments and falsified documents.

Among those charged with malversation of public funds and violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (Republic Act No. 3019) were former city administrator Floro Casas Jr., Department of Public Services (DPS) chief John Jigo Dacua, and Cebu Environmental Sanitation and Enforcement Team (CESET) head Grace Luardo-Silva.

Also indicted were Allen Omlero Ceballos (DPS inspector), Romelito Asinjo Datan (city treasurer’s office inspector), Mark Abarquez Ugbinar (general services office inspector), Jerome Visarra Ornopia (acting city accountant), and Mare Vae Reyes (acting city treasurer).

The anti-graft body also imposed administrative penalties on all respondents, including dismissal from service, forfeiture of retirement benefits, perpetual disqualification from public office, and a ban from taking civil service examinations.

The case stemmed from a complaint by then-Mayor Michael Rama in 2022, asking for an investigation into alleged irregularities in the garbage hauling contracts entered into by his administration’s predecessors.

The NBI-7 subsequently filed criminal and administrative complaints with the Ombudsman, uncovering alleged overbilling and falsified documents.

Defense, legal remedies

Sought for their comments, both Casas and Dacua said they would file motions for reconsideration.

“Once I receive the copy of the resolution, naa pa koy five days sa pag-file og motion for reconsideration. So dili pa ni siya final ang desisyon sa Ombudsman,” said Casas.

(Once I receive the copy of the resolution, I still have five days to file a motion for reconsideration. So the decision of the Ombudsman, that is still not final.)

Dacua said he respected the Ombudsman’s ruling but stressed that it was not yet final.

“We respect the decision of the Ombudsman. I’m just glad that the plunder charge was dismissed, although the matter is not yet final. Rest assured, we will avail of the legal remedies available to us,” Dacua said.

Rama, for his part, declined to comment, saying he had not yet fully read the resolution.

Related case: Rama also dismissed

This latest development follows the Ombudsman’s earlier decision in January 2025 dismissing former Mayor Michael Rama from service, his second removal in less than a year, over a separate garbage procurement controversy.

That ruling found Rama and five former Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) officials guilty of grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service for awarding contracts without public bidding in the aftermath of Typhoon Odette.

The respondents claimed emergency procurement was justified due to the post-disaster state of calamity.

However, the Ombudsman said the BAC failed to exercise due diligence and that Rama approved contracts that lacked proper endorsement, resulting in unjustified benefit to three private waste hauling firms: Jomara Konstruckt Corp., ACM Hauling Services, and ARN Central Waste Management.

Aside from administrative sanctions, criminal charges for graft were also recommended against Rama and the five BAC officials.

