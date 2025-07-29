Statement in style: C. Visayas congresswomen wear cause-driven SONA gowns

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — They say that how you dress speaks a lot of the person’s personality or the cause that one is trying to convey.

At least three lady legislators from Central Visayas made sure to wear their causes during the 4th State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, July 28.

Van-Van Aumentado

Bohol 2nd District Rep. Maria Vanessa “Van-van” Cadorna-Aumentado wore a bright yellow gown during the SONA.

In a social media post, Aumentado said that her “puso and banig” inspired” gown by local designer EJ Relampagos, was representation of the Boholano culture.

“Daghan ni ask mga Congs kinsa gagama sa akong gown, I told them a very talented Boholano designer. I’m so proud of you Jie! This is my own little way of promoting Boholano creations in the National which I normally do every SONA,” she said.

(Many of the congressmen asked ko made my gown. I told them a very talented Boholano designer. I’m so proud of you, Jie! This is my own little way of promoting Boholano creations in the national which I normally do every SONA.)

“I always carry Bohol with me. It’s an honor to carry our culture,” Aumentado added.

Aumentado referred to “banig ug pusô” as “our comfort, our heart.”

She said that “banig,” which is a traditional handwoven mat usually made from palm leaves is a profound symbol of “our ability to remain steadfast amid challenges.”

“More than a mat, it’s a metaphor for our spirit rooted in tradition, resilient in change and always able to create warmth and comfort in the most uncertain places.”

On the other hand, “pusô” or rice wrapped in intricately woven coconut leaves, is more than just food, “it’s a powerful symbol of ingenuity and identity.”

“It carries our heritage and heart. In the same way, it holds tight to our traditions and values even when life unfolds far from home,” Aumentado added.

Janice Degamo

Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Janice Degamo, the widow of slain Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, wore a gown that reflected memories and her grief to the SONA, as she continues to call for justice for her husband’s death.

In an interview with the Inquirer, Degamo said that the hand-painted sash created by one of Negros’ finest designer, John John Ditching, featured images that speak of the pain that her family, and the entire province still endures.

“The brutal assassination of my husband, Governor Roel Degamo, and the ongoing fight to bring justice to him and to all the other innocent lives lost on that tragic day,” she said.

“This a statement. I wore it to remind this nation, its leaders, and its people that the wounds of NegOr are still open, and that justice remains elusive. I wore it because I refuse to let my husband’s death be reduced to a headline or forgotten in the noise of politics.” she added.

Lolypop Ouano-Dizon

Mandaue City Lone District Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon wore a recycled gown to this year’s SONA.

Ouano-Dizon said that she first wore her gown as a wedding sponsor in August 2023. She had the gown altered by Cebu-based designer Protacio Empaces for the SONA.

Protacio, she said, added butterfly sleeves to give her gown a fresh look.

Ouano-Dizon said she opted to wear a recycled gown to this year’s SONA, “In support of Speaker Martin Romualdez’s call, we’re keeping the ceremony simple and meaningful.” | with Inquirer report