Archival halts CCMC work with Dakay over missing plans

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. has put the brakes on the resumption of construction at the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), citing the absence of complete and detailed plans from contractor Dakay Construction.

In an interview on July 28, Archival said that the city’s engineering office flagged the absence of finalized plans, which are crucial for the execution of Phase 5 of the hospital’s long-delayed reconstruction.

“Ang pinakadako nga ilang gipangita, walay kompleto nga plano,” Archival said.

(The biggest thing that they are looking for, no complete plans.)

“Mao na karon, atong gipatan-aw asa na nang plano. Mangayo ta og plano nila, kay unsaon nila pagtrabaho kung walay klaro nga plano?,” he said.

(That is now what we are letting them look at is where are the plans. We are asking for their plans, because how will they work on it if they have no plans?)

Archival added that while the Program of Works and Estimates (POWE) existed, the technical construction plans that should accompany it, especially those detailing structural and architectural aspects, were not found.

Construction Frozen

The P700-million contract was awarded to Dakay Construction just three days before Archival took office in July.

It covers Phase 5 of the CCMC project, including the completion of the third floor and construction of the fourth and fifth floors.

But despite the Notice to Proceed (NTP) being served, the city is withholding the downpayment pending submission of the required documents.

“The POWE is there, pero the plans nga ilang gi-basehan, wala makit-e,” Archival confirmed.

(The POWE is there, but the plans that they are basing this, could not be found.)

“Wala jud makit-i. Ang atong engineering nag-co hand-in-hand sa mga kauban nato nga nagtan-aw ana,” he said.

(It was never found. Oour engineering are working hand-in-hand in helping look at it.)

Asked whether work could begin without those documents, Archival said, “Unsaon nimo pagsugod nga dili kompleto ang plano?”

(How can you start if the plans are not complete?)

Delayed

The CCMC project has been riddled with controversy, contract disputes, and stalled work for over a decade. Originally slated for completion by 2015 after being damaged in the 2013 Bohol-Cebu earthquake, the city’s flagship hospital has only partially opened its first three floors.

Former Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia awarded the current P700-million contract, insisting that the move was to prevent further delay.

He noted that it would complete the hospital’s third to fifth floors, covering critical spaces like operating rooms, delivery rooms, and ICUs.

“In my short one-year term, I made it a priority to push the CCMC forward,” Garcia said in his exit interview. “It’s up to the next administration to continue the rest.”

Garcia explained the funds came from leftover savings from a previous P1-billion contract awarded to M.E. Sicat Construction in 2021, which was terminated in 2022 due to non-performance.

Transparency

But Archival isn’t rushing the process, stating that the city cannot afford to miscalculate again.

“This is something I promised during the campaign—to finish the CCMC. That’s why it’s important to first understand what’s included in this P700 million,” he earlier said.

“Dapat makasabot ang katawhan. If this won’t complete the hospital, pila pa man ang kuwang? That’s what we need to know now,” he said.

(The public should understand it. If this won’t complete the hospital, how much is still lacking? That’s what we need to know now.)

