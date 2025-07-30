Comparing Marcoses: Elderly couple gives take on father and son’s SONAs

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Their marriage has lasted long enough to witness both a father and son deliver their respective State of the Nation Addresses as presidents.

In Lapu-Lapu City, an elderly couple witnessed the State of the Nation Addresses (SONA) from the presidency of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. to that of his son, the current president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Rene (73) and Josephine Ruelan (72) have been married for 50 years and counting, since April of 1975, during the height of Ferdinand Marcos Sr’s power. Together they had five children but have unfortunately lost one of them during Josephine’s pregnancy.

Both of them are proud Cebuanos as Rene hails from the town of Tabuelan in northwestern Cebu while Josephine comes from Guadalupe in Cebu City. They both met at the University of San Carlos during their freshmen years in college, with Josephine being a Secretarial graduate while Rene had a degree in Accounting.

After graduating, Rene worked as a salesman and eventually got promoted as a district manager assigned in Manila for a pharmaceutical and healthcare distributor company in the Philippines. Now, they live at one of their son’s house in Lapu-Lapu City after they sold their house in Tabuelan where they lived for a few years. This was also after they lived in many parts of the country due to the nature of Rene’s job.

Ruelan Couple’s Political Roots

Both Rene and Josephine’s families have some roots in politics.

For Josephine, her father, the late Laureano Labiste Bacalan, was a prominent Cebuano businessman back in his day while his mother’s side were related to the Cadungog clan that has held several political positions in Cebu City as well as in their hometown in Ginatilan.

Meanwhile, Rene’s grandfather, Emeterio Cole Ruelan, was one of Tabuelan’s pioneering businessmen who bought a lot of land for agriculture, specifically for coconut farming. According to Rene, his grandfather was one of the people who pushed for the separation of Tabuelan from Tuburan in the 1950s to become a municipality on its own.

Furthermore, Rene himself had political aspirations in his hometown of Tabuelan. Back in the early 2000s, he ran as Vice Mayor of the town as part of the opposition. Unfortunately, he lost as he had apparently did not participate in the alleged rampant vote buying tactics from both sides.

Besides that, Rene also used to work for the late Cebu Vice Governor Gregorio Sanchez Jr. as a parttime promoter of a probiotic supplement, before eventually retiring for good in the late 2000s.

These days, Rene and Josephine Ruelan are not politically active. Besides voting during the elections, they mostly keep up with politics through their media consumption, specifically by watching the daily news on their TV.

Watching SONA from Marcos Sr. to JR.

As a couple, Rene and Josephine Ruelan had observed every SONA from the time of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. up to his son and current president Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Rene was 23 years old when he married Josephine, who was then 22 at that time, and that was in 1975.

President Marcos Sr. served as President of the Philippines from 1965 to 1986 where he was then ousted from power through the Edsa People Power revolution.

According to Rene, Marcos Sr. was a great speaker during his SONAs back in the day.

“He was a good speaker,” Rene told CDN Digital in an exclusive interview inside their home in Lapu-Lapu City.

However, Rene noted that Marcos Sr. and his cronies were terrible at handling the economy of the country back in the day.

“That’s what we’ve observed. Hence, (that’s) why the people revolted in EDSA due to Marcos Sr. and his cronies,” Rene recalled, adding they were on the People Power’s side during the EDSA Revolution in 1986.

As they have lived long enough to have witnessed both the presidential father and son’s terms, the elderly Ruelan couple said that Marcos Jr. was a better president than his father in terms of handling the country’s economy.

The couple said that was their opinion on the matter.

According to them, Marcos Jr. handled the economy better, citing Marcos Jr.’s projects and programs in agriculture and fishing. They do note that Marcos Jr. still has a lot to prove halfway on his term as he still has a lot of promises to deliver.

“We see the sincerity in his work. He definitely works for the future of the Philippines,” Rene shared. This despite the backlash of Marcos Jr.’s frequent foreign trips which Rene said were probably done for economic reasons.

Counting claps during Marcos JR.’s 4th SONA

During the fourth SONA of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Cebu Daily News reported on a rather amusing way that the Ruelan couple followed the event: they counted how many applauses were done.

When asked about the applause tally, Josephine said that it was their first time doing it during a SONA out of the many presidents that have done it.

She was referring to the different presidents of the country between Marcos Sr. and Marcos Jr.’s rise to power.

These are President Corazon “Cory” Aquino, President Joseph “Erap” Estrada, President Fidel Ramos, President Gloria Arroyo, President Benigno Aquino III and President Rodrigo Duterte.

According to her, it was just for their entertainment as they tuned in to Marcos Jr.’s 4th SONA.

When asked what inspired it, Rene said that they merely copied what the media used to do. He said that the media used to count the applauses and then report on it, providing color to a rather serious event.

In their personal tally, the Ruelan couple counted a total of 112 applauses during Marcos Jr.’s 4th SONA.

The Ruelans also had a positive reaction to Marcos Jr.’s SONA, and they said they hoped that the President would deliver on his promises and fulfill his plans for the country in the remaining years of his term.

