Cebuana beauty queen Aida Pataña dies at 51

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana beauty queen and entrepreneur Aida Pataña has passed away, her children announced on their social media on Tuesday morning, July 29.

Pataña, 51, left behind five children.

“With heavy hearts, we share that our beloved mom has peacefully joined our Creator,” her daughter Stephanie Abilla posted.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for our family, and we kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we grieve and process this deep loss. Thank you for your love, thoughts, and prayers,” she added.

In a separate post, Stephani’s sister, Shiela, said that her mother’s death happened too soon that “I wasn’t ready to say goodbye, but you are always in my heart “

Shiela is one of the Cebuana twins, who are scheduled to have a concert with Elias J TV at the WaterWorld Cebu in Mandaue City on August 23.

“Rest in Peace my supportive, my first love, my partner in crime. I love you always, Ma. You may now rest from the pain that you always overthink,” Shiela added.

Pataña, who lives in Mandaue City, is known for her bubbly personality, and advocacy to help solo parents like her. She would often post reels on social media.

Last July 2, she posted a video of her saying thank you for reaching one million followers on Facebook.

On Monday evening, she also posted a photo of Cebu 6th District Rep. Daphne Lagon, to complement the gown that she wore during the 4th State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. She also thanked Lagon for being a sponsor to her twins August 23 concert with Elias J TV.

Aside from her active social media presence, Pataña is also known in the pageant world after having been crowned Mrs. Tourism Ambassador Universe 2022. She also won first runner up in the Mrs. Philippines World 2019 pageant and Queen of Mandaue in 2010.

