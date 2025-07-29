Pagasa: PH may experience up to 16 cyclones from August to December

MANILA, Philippines — The country may experience up to 16 cyclones from August to December this year, with peak activity expected in the coming months, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

At a climate forum on Tuesday, Ana Liza Solis of Pagasa’s Climate Monitoring and Prediction Section said that 9 to 16 cyclones are expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) before the end of 2025.

Pagasa forecasts two to three cyclones in August, two to four from September to November, and one to two in December. The agency also projects zero or one tropical cyclone in January next year.

“Based on historical records, we really experience more typhoons come July, August and September,” Solis said. “That’s also the months [this year] when it’s possible to experience more typhoons.”

Likelihood of La Niña

Pagasa also noted a higher-than-climatology likelihood of La Niña conditions developing, although the current outlook remains neutral in terms of the El Niño–Southern Oscillation (Enso).

Enso is a natural climate pattern involving periodic fluctuations in sea surface temperatures and atmospheric conditions over the Pacific Ocean, which can influence typhoon activity in the Philippines.

“Based on 24 models released by different international prediction centers, most models favor Enso-neutral conditions throughout the 2025 to 2026 forecast period,” Solis said.

However, she noted that some models point to a possible development of La Niña between August to October 2025, potentially extending into the December 2025 to February 2026.

Solis explained that the probability of La Niña is currently higher than the historical climatology, or the average likelihood based on past patterns.

“But not all of the models agree,” she added. “It’s still very far [from now], it’s still very uncertain.”

The current probability has not yet crossed the 55% threshold required for Pagasa to issue an official La Niña Watch. Solis added that any potential La Niña may be weak or short-lived.

La Niña events are typically associated with above-normal rainfall, and higher chances of tropical cyclone activity in the Philippines.

Pagasa urged the public and local governments to stay alert and continue monitoring weather updates as the typhoon season intensifies.

