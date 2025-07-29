cdn mobile

Pamela Baricuatro suspends all quarry operations for one month

By: By Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital Senior Multimedia Reporter | July 29,2025 - 02:24 PM

Pamela Baricuatro Cebu quarry

New Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro during her 1st press conference at the Capitol on June 30, 2025. | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – All quarry operations in Cebu province have been suspended for a month to allow the new Capitol administration to conduct a comprehensive review of all related permits.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro signed Executive Order No. 8 on Monday, July 28, creating a Special Review Committee to reassess all quarry, sand and gravel, and special disposal permits.

The five-member committee will be chaired by Assistant Provincial Administrator Aldwin Empaces. Members include Provincial Legal Office lawyer Guiller Ceniza, Provincial Treasurer lawyer Roy Salubre, Executive Assistant lawyer Kevin Dimsay, and Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) head Rodel Bontuyan.

Bontuyan said the committee will evaluate all existing permits and investigate possible violations by operators. Surprise inspections of quarry sites may also be conducted.

Baricuatro, in a press conference on Tuesday, July 29, said the committee is expected to recommend appropriate actions for each permit reviewed. These may include the revocation of permits, imposition of fines and penalties, and other administrative or legal sanctions.

Revenues from quarry operations and permit fees are among the provincial government’s key income sources.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, Pamela Baricuatro, quarry
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.