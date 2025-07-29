Pamela Baricuatro suspends all quarry operations for one month

CEBU CITY, Philippines – All quarry operations in Cebu province have been suspended for a month to allow the new Capitol administration to conduct a comprehensive review of all related permits.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro signed Executive Order No. 8 on Monday, July 28, creating a Special Review Committee to reassess all quarry, sand and gravel, and special disposal permits.

The five-member committee will be chaired by Assistant Provincial Administrator Aldwin Empaces. Members include Provincial Legal Office lawyer Guiller Ceniza, Provincial Treasurer lawyer Roy Salubre, Executive Assistant lawyer Kevin Dimsay, and Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) head Rodel Bontuyan.

Bontuyan said the committee will evaluate all existing permits and investigate possible violations by operators. Surprise inspections of quarry sites may also be conducted.

Baricuatro, in a press conference on Tuesday, July 29, said the committee is expected to recommend appropriate actions for each permit reviewed. These may include the revocation of permits, imposition of fines and penalties, and other administrative or legal sanctions.

Revenues from quarry operations and permit fees are among the provincial government’s key income sources.

