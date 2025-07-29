LTO-7 revokes licenses of 5 vloggers over traffic violations

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has revoked or suspended the driver’s licenses of five vloggers in the first half of 2025 for violating traffic laws, the agency announced Tuesday, July 29.

They were among the dozens of motorists who faced sanctions and penalties for traffic violations in Central Visayas during the first half of 2025.

LTO-7 disclosed suspending a total of 411 licenses during the same period due to various traffic violations.

These also revoked 12 other licenses of drivers who accumulated more than 40 demerit points from January 1 to July 22.

Common violations include reckless driving, operating a vehicle without a valid license, failure to wear seatbelts, overcharging passengers, and breaching franchise conditions.

In addition, LTO-7 recommended the revocation or suspension of 28 licenses linked to road crashes or violations caught on viral videos.

Meanwhile, they also revoked the licenses of three public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers after they tested positive for illegal drug use during random testing earlier this year.

Regional Director Glen Galario said the confirmatory tests confirmed initial positive results from random drug screenings conducted at the Cebu North and South Bus Terminals during Holy Week in April.

“These are the first PUV drivers whose licenses we’ve revoked this year due to drug use,” Galario said in a statement.

He emphasized that a driver’s license is a privilege and not a right, underscoring the agency’s strict requirements for obtaining one, including mandatory certificates from accredited driving schools and passing required examinations.

“This should serve as a warning not only to public utility drivers but to all motorists. Ensuring road safety means checking not just if the vehicles are roadworthy, but also if drivers are fit to drive,” added Galario.

