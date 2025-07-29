15 hurt as bus overturns in Bilar, Bohol

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol– At least 15 passengers were injured after a public utility bus lost control and overturned along a sharp curve on the national highway in Bilar town in Bohol on Tuesday morning.

The Southern Star bus, bearing plate number JVL 125 with body number 12076, was en route to Tagbilaran City from Carmen town when the accident happened at around 8:40 a.m.

According to Staff Sergeant Mark Christian Villagonzalo, desk officer at Bilar police station, the bus was navigating a curved section of the highway when the driver reportedly lost control of the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to flip and land on its side.

Emergency responders from the Bilar Rescue Unit immediately rushed to the scene and brought the injured passengers to hospitals in Tagbilaran City for treatment.

The bus driver, identified as Jernel Alcantara, surrendered to the Loboc police station shortly after the incident and is now in custody pending further investigation.

