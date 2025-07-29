In10s Games pickleball tournament set for August 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As pickleball continues to gain popularity in Cebu, former Philippine No. 4 junior tennis player Jana Pages is taking the sport to a new level.

This August 2, the inaugural In10s Games will unfold at the Bright Academy in Barangay Banilad, offering a unique spin on the conventional pickleball tournaments.

Unlike standard formats, the In10s Games introduces a fast-paced, team-based competition with shorter, high-intensity matches. Each game will last just 10 minutes, with the team scoring the most points declared the winner. There will also be a one-and-done tiebreaker system in place.

“What makes this different is it’s a team-based event with 10-minute matches and a single tiebreaker,” said Jana during a virtual press conference alongside her father, John Pages, a respected sports organizer and former chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission.

“Instead of traditional scoring, every game is on the clock. It’s more intense, more fun, and team-oriented,” added Pages, who also served as team captain of the Ateneo Blue Eagles women’s tennis team.

Jana shared that her goal is to follow in her father’s footsteps as a sports organizer. John Pages is known for organizing major local sporting events like the Cebu Marathon, Thirsty Football Cup, and the Gullas Tennis Cup.

“It’s really about reimagining the sport. In10s is not just a name, it’s the concept. We want players to go all out in 10-minute bursts. We want to challenge how the game is played,” said Jana.

She drew inspiration from a recent trip to Hong Kong where she watched a live Rugby 7’s tournament. That experience sparked the idea to introduce a similarly dynamic and condensed format to the brand.

For its debut, In10s Games will exclusively feature pickleball, which Jana described as the most inclusive and fastest-growing sport in Cebu. But she clarified that In10s will eventually branch out to include other sports in future editions.

The one-day tournament will feature 16 invited teams with a total of 64 players, divided into two age categories, the 18-34 years old and 35-above.

Winners in both divisions will receive medals.

