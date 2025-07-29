Cebuano MMA fighter Francis Ian Pasayloon to headline Malaysia bout

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuano mixed martial arts (MMA) prospect Francis Ian Pasayloon is set for the biggest fight of his young career as he headlines the Rage MMA card on August 23, 2025 in Malaysia.

The 22-year-old Cebu City native, who trains under Overlimit Jiujitsu, Fraction Jiujitsu, and Fraction Studio PH, will be fighting in his second international bout, but this time as the main event.

Pasayloon goes up against Malaysian fighter Fadzly Nadzier, a former amateur standout. He considered this fight as a defining moment in his MMA journey.

Inspired

While preparing for the fight, he expressed hopes that more people back home would take notice of local fighters working to break into the international scene.

“This fight is really important for me because I really want to get this win. I never expect that I will face this pro-amateur champion from Malaysia and I’m so excited to fight this guy,” said Pasayloon.

“And the best is I’m the main event of this fight and this is just my second international fight, so I’m excited to showcase my skills and to represent Cebu in other country.”

He said he draws inspiration from his fellow Cebuanos and supporters who have stood by him since his early days in the sport. His long-term goal is to become an international MMA champion from Cebu.

Needing support

Pasayloon also highlighted his intense training camp, working under respected strength and conditioning coach Ernest Ybañez, a decorated flag football player and current coach at Omega Boxing Gym.

“I’m confident in this fight. I really want my fellow Cebuanos to witness how I beat the champion from Malaysia and of course showcase my skills in the international stage,” he said.

In addition, Pasayloon is calling for support for his campaign while promising to represent Cebu and the Philippines with everything he’s got.

“If anyone wants to sponsor me, please just send a message. I’m open to any kind of help. Dako kaayo kog pasalamat if naay willing mutabang (I’d be truly grateful for anyone willing to help),” said Pasayloon.

Despite the hurdles, Pasayloon remains focused and motivated to make a name for himself abroad.

