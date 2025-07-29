V-League Visayas crowns top individual performers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Quiades Labos and Lyn Densing led the cast of top individual performers in the recently concluded V-League Visayas, which wrapped up last Sunday, July 27, at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak Campus Coliseum.

Labos and Densing earned the Finals ‘Most Valuable Player’ (MVP) honors after delivering standout performances that helped their respective schools capture the inaugural V-League Visayas titles.

The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters reasserted their dominance in the men’s division after dethroning the previously unbeaten University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers in four sets, 26-24, 18-25, 25-23, 25-23.

Labos powered UC’s title run with an MVP-worthy outing of 23 points, built on 22 kills and five excellent receptions. The opposite hitter also finished as the league’s top scorer with 99 points off 90 kills, four blocks, and five service aces—cementing UC’s position as the reigning Cesafi and now regional champions.

Other UC players who received individual citations were Ryan Pantilgan as First Best Middle Blocker and Mauikyle Monceda as Second Best Outside Hitter.

USPF’s Charles Emboy took home Best Setter honors, while his teammate Spencer Carcueva was named First Best Outside Hitter. The CIT-U Wildcats also made their mark, with Sherwien Bawang bagging Best Opposite Spiker and Shem Rosal earning Second Best Middle Blocker.

USC’s June Yungco was named Conference MVP of the men’s division, while USPF’s Webb Panerio was awarded Best Libero.

WOMEN’S DIVISION

In the women’s division, Densing played a key role in USJ-R Lady Jaguars’ dominant straight-sets victory over the University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors in the finals. She delivered 10 points, all off attacks, to help seal the championship for USJ-R on their home court.

Her teammate Rachel Tecson was named conference MVP after leading the league with 90 spikes and 14 service aces for a total of 104 points. Densing also made the league’s top 25 scorers, placing 21st with 33 points.

The rest of the women’s individual awards went to CIT-U’s Jeylenne Arregadas (Best Libero), USC’s Jolly Velasquez (Best Setter) and Rose Bisnar (Best Opposite Spiker), UC’s Leady Rule (First Best Outside Hitter), USC’s Angel Galinato (Second Best Middle Blocker), and UC’s Glaiza Santusidad (First Best Middle Blocker).

