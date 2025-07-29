Cebu City brgys told to clean seniors aid list, remove names of the deceased

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Government is calling on all 80 barangays to conduct a thorough cleanup of their respective lists of senior citizen beneficiaries to ensure integrity in the distribution of financial aid.

On Tuesday, July 29, the Cebu City Council approved a resolution authored by Councilor Harry Eran, urging barangay officials to update their payrolls and remove the names of deceased senior citizens.

Eran’s resolution also directs the Office of Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) to lead the coordination with barangays in verifying and renewing the master list of qualified beneficiaries.

“There are senior citizens currently on the payroll who have already passed away, resulting in discrepancies in the distribution of benefits and in the efficient use of public funds,” Eran stated.

Accurate roster

The resolution emphasized the need for a clean and accurate roster, noting that several qualified senior citizens who have already submitted the required documents months or even a year ago are still not reflected in the official list.

“In order to ensure that qualified senior citizens who are not yet on the list may be included and properly assisted, it is necessary to update and clean the master list of beneficiaries,” read part of the resolution.

Currently, OSCA protocol allows family members of a deceased beneficiary to claim financial assistance for the current quarter if the individual remains on the payroll.

However, once the quarter ends, the deceased is officially tagged and their name is removed from future payouts.

Once marked as “deceased” in the system, the individual is automatically deactivated from the city’s payroll, ensuring that aid is no longer disbursed in their name.

Assistance

The resolution stressed that streamlining and purging the list will improve the city’s capacity to deliver assistance promptly and accurately.

“This initiative will greatly aid the Office of Senior Citizens Affairs OSCA in identifying and removing ineligible entries, paving the way for the timely inclusion of eligible beneficiaries,” it stated.

Cebu City provides quarterly financial assistance to senior citizens who meet the eligibility criteria under its social welfare programs.

