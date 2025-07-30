Redefining Beauty: SM Beauty’s “So Much Color Playhouse” lands in Cebu

Get your brushes and artistic hands ready, Cebu! SM Beauty has officially launched its first-ever “So Much Color Playhouse” activation outside Metro Luzon, transforming SM City Cebu’s Northwing into an ultimate dream playhouse for all beauty lovers.

Visit SM City Cebu’s Northwing until July 31, 2025, and immerse yourself in this unparalleled beauty fantasy!

The grand launch event on July 26, 2025, brought together leaders, special guests, content creators, makeup enthusiasts, and shoppers for a day brimming with discounts, engaging activities, and interactive experiences. Ms. Madey Dela Cruz, Senior Category Manager for Cosmetics, emphasized in her opening remarks that this event signifies more than just a makeup showcase. “This play, So Much Color Playhouse, is more than just a beauty event. It’s a celebration of diversity, and the duality, and the fun of makeup,” she shared, highlighting its goal to reconnect everyone with the magic of color through expression, play, and joy.

A Hub for Beauty Inspiration and Play

The celebration featured insightful talks and demonstrations from renowned local beauty and lifestyle influencers and makeup gurus. The audience was treated to a radiant beauty talk by Kryz Uy for Ready Set Glow, followed by a captivating makeup demo by Chady Pantaleon for Ever Bilena. TikTok sensations Joce Yang and Joize Frilles enthralled Cebu’s beauty enthusiasts with their live color theory demo. Rounding out the lineup, content creator and makeup artist Nate Javier took the spotlight with a live makeup demo, inspiring attendees to creatively experiment with color and cosmetic combinations to achieve stunning, personalized looks.

Unbeatable Deals and Interactive Experiences Await

SM City Cebu shoppers can immerse themselves in the “So Much Color Playhouse” until July 31, 2025. The event promises a wealth of attractions, including exclusive discounts, freebies from favorite beauty brands, fun makeup stations, interactive zones, and plenty of “Instagrammable moments.” Whether you’re a makeup beginner, a seasoned enthusiast, or simply rediscovering your love for beauty, the Playhouse is designed to encourage everyone to play, explore, feel empowered, and most importantly, have fun.

The Playhouse also serves as the grand finale of SM Beauty’s biggest makeup sale of the year – the Lipstick Festival. During this period, all 24 participating brands are offering incredible 50% off and buy-one-take-one deals on their best lip products.

Beyond the fantastic sales, brands are providing special promos and freebies, with SM Advantage Card members enjoying additional exclusive perks. Shoppers who make substantial purchases will even receive a lighted compact mirror as a special gift with purchase. To further enhance the experience, personalized booths for cosmetic engraving and live portrait sketching are among the many unique highlights available.

Your Ultimate Beauty Playground

With incredible deals, interactive experiences, and endless opportunities to express your unique style, the SM Beauty “So Much Color Playhouse” is the ultimate destination for every beauty enthusiast. Make sure to visit SM City Cebu’s Northwing by July 31, 2025, and immerse yourself in this unparalleled beauty fantasy!