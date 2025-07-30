GRWM Cosmetics opens its first kiosk in Cebu at SM City Cebu

GRWM Cosmetics, the local beauty powerhouse empowering individuals with its “Beauty on your own terms” mantra, officially opened its first-ever kiosk in Cebu at SM City Cebu on July 26, 2025.

At the new GRWM Cosmetics kiosk at SM City Cebu’s The SM Store, you’ll discover a carefully curated collection of inclusive, skin-loving products designed for everyone.

This highly anticipated launch coincided with SM Beauty’s vibrant Color Playhouse event, treating shoppers to exclusive deals and offers.

GRWM Cosmetics: Elevating Local Beauty Standards

In a thriving local beauty scene, GRWM Cosmetics has quickly distinguished itself. Since its launch in 2021, the brand has garnered a loyal following, impressing patrons with its exceptional product quality, distinctive branding, and innovative product development. Under the leadership of CEO Mae Layug Madriñan, GRWM Cosmetics is not just competing; it’s confidently standing on par with international beauty brands.

More than just makeup, GRWM Cosmetics has cultivated a vibrant community of “Goalgetters” united by shared passions and a drive for self-expression. The brand is committed to filling gaps in the Philippine market by offering high-quality, sustainable, and ethically produced cosmetics specifically formulated for the local climate. They believe makeup should feel personal and effortless, designed to help individuals feel seen and bring out their absolute best selves.

Innovating for the Filipina Glow

GRWM Cosmetics takes a proactive approach to product development, planning up to two years in advance. Their focus extends beyond fleeting trends, delving deep into the specific needs of Filipinas, particularly given the country’s humid climate. The brand aims to “redefine beauty” by meticulously considering ingredients, formulations, and what truly benefits Filipino individuals across diverse skin types and textures.

Experience the Magic Up Close: The Power of Kiosks

Initially an online-only brand, GRWM recognized the challenge customers faced in physically testing products, especially with a wide array of shades and textures. To address this, GRWM has strategically established 26 kiosks across the Philippines, including the exciting new location in SM City Cebu. These kiosks offer an immersive experience where customers can swatch products, explore different shades, and receive personalized guidance from knowledgeable staff to find their perfect match.

At the new GRWM Cosmetics kiosk at SM City Cebu’s The SM Store, you’ll discover a carefully curated collection of inclusive, skin-loving products designed for everyone. Whether you’re aiming for a soft, everyday glow or a bold, expressive look, GRWM has the perfect shade and style for you.

Visit their newly launched kiosk at the Upper Ground Level, SM Store and immerse yourself in “So Much Color” at SM City Cebu’s Northwing offering exclusive deals available until July 31, 2025. Your beauty, your rules – now within reach at SM City Cebu. Go get glowing, Cebu!