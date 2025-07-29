Mandaue tackles free parking, fake PWD IDs in public hearing

A public hearing on two proposed ordinances, granting free parking for PWDs and penalizing the use of fake PWD IDs, was held on Tuesday, July 29. | Photo: Mary Rose SagarinoMANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Business establishments in Mandaue City have expressed strong support for the proposed ordinance that would provide Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) up to three hours of free parking in both public and private establishments.

The ordinance, authored by Councilor Carlo Pontico Fortuna and Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, seeks to make parking more accessible for PWDs—whether they are drivers or passengers, and regardless of their residency status—as long as they present a valid PWD ID.

The proposed ordinance was discussed on Tuesday, July 29, during a public hearing attended by local business representatives, the Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO), and proponents from the city council.

“Atong nakuha nga comment sa mga establishments sa Mandaue, supportive sila sa pag-grant og at least three hours parking privilege,” said Fortuna.

(The comment we received from establishments in Mandaue is that they are supportive of granting at least three hours of parking privilege.)

Under the ordinance, businesses that charge for parking will be required to provide up to three hours of free parking for PWDs. Non-compliance would result in fines of up to ₱5,000, with habitual violators facing the possibility of having their business permits and licenses revoked.

Additionally, there were discussions on making the designated PWD parking areas more accessible by relocating them closer to establishment entrances.

A suggestion to extend the free parking period to five hours, or to make it unlimited, was also raised but remains under consideration.

Fortuna mentioned that a similar Senate bill on free parking for PWDs is already in the works, proposing a three-hour period.

“If it will be passed, establishments need to conform with the national standard. However, they are encouraged to decide for themselves if they want to extend the hours of free parking,” he added.

Another proposed ordinance, An Ordinance Penalizing the Use, Possession, and Fabrication of Fake Persons with Disability (PWD) Identification Cards in the City of Mandaue, aims to address the increasing cases of fraudulent PWD IDs. This was also discussed during the hearing.

This was welcomed by the establishments present.

Many businesses have reported losses due to individuals using counterfeit IDs to avail themselves of discounts. Under the proposal, those found using, producing, or possessing fake PWD IDs would face fines of up to ₱5,000 and/or imprisonment for up to one year. Public officers who issue or approve fraudulent PWD IDs would face the same penalties.

During the hearing, it was mentioned that establishments could verify PWD IDs by accessing a database maintained by the city’s PDAO, which contains control numbers for registered IDs. However, the ordinance and PWD benefits would not only apply to Mandaue but also to other local government units (LGUs).

Fortuna said it would be better to have a national database for easy confirmation of PWD IDs. Currently, the plan is to access databases from other PDAO offices to verify registered PWD IDs.

The suggestions from the hearing will be consolidated and forwarded for the second and final reading, with the ordinance expected to be passed by mid-August.

