Philippines U23 achieves best finish in ASEAN tournament history

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) lauded the gutsy performance of the Philippines men’s U23 national football team despite falling short of a podium finish in the recently concluded ASEAN U23 Championship Mandiri Cup in Indonesia.

The U23 squad bowed to defending champion Vietnam, 1-2, in a hard-fought semifinal match. They had one more shot at a medal but lost to Thailand, 1-3, in the bronze medal game on Monday.

Otu Banatao scored the Philippines’ lone goal in the 79th minute to avoid a shutout against Thailand.

Still, the fourth-place finish marks the country’s best performance in the history of the ASEAN U23 tournament. It was an encouraging milestone as the team shifts focus to the upcoming AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers and the Southeast Asian Games.

PFF President John Gutierrez emphasized that the campaign wasn’t just a statistical improvement but a major step forward for Philippine football.

“Our U23 squad’s fourth-place finish at the ASEAN tournament is a historic first and a clear sign of our team’s upward trajectory. We commend our players, coaches, staff, and management for making our nation proud. This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the passionate support of our stakeholders, sponsors, parents, and every Filipino football fan,” Gutierrez said in a statement.

The squad included Cebuano Kaj Amirul and Ilonggo Jaime Rosquillo, both key players from Cebu Football Club (CFC).

