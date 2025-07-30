Woman rescues tarsier from cat attack in Ormoc City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A woman rescued a juvenile tarsier while it was being attacked by their cat in their kitchen in Brgy. RM Tan, Ormoc City, at noon on Tuesday, July 29, 2024.

Marvin Jupia, 35 years old, said that when she arrived at their house, her father told her that their glasses had fallen and shattered into pieces after their cat chased something.

When she went to the kitchen, she noticed a tail on their chair being played with by their cat.

At first, she thought it was just a mouse. However, when it fell, she immediately picked it up since her cat was attacking it.

She then looked closely at the animal and realized it was a tarsier.

“Dagko man kaayo ug mata, tarsier diay siya,” Jupia said. (Its eyes were so big—turns out, it was a tarsier.)

Because of this, she initiated a livestream on her Facebook page to seek help and report it to the authorities.

The information reached the Ormoc City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), which immediately communicated with Jupia.

That same afternoon, the tarsier was released back into the wild, near Can-edon cave.

Jupia, however, revealed that this was not the first time she had seen a tarsier in their area.

She said that when she was between 15 and 19 years old, she had already seen a tarsier near the cave.

She believes a population of tarsiers exists in their forests, which she described as still abundant.

She also urged those who might encounter a wild animal to report it immediately to the authorities.

“Mas maayo gyud inyo dayong i-surrender unya dayon managhan pa sila,” she added. (It’s really better to surrender them immediately so they can multiply).

