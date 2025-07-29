Claim your vehicle now: No extension for Mandaue’s amnesty program

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The amnesty program of Mandaue City, which allows vehicle owners to reclaim their long-impounded units at a significantly reduced cost, is set to end on July 31. However, as of July 29, only 40 vehicles have been claimed.

The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) is once again urging vehicle owners to take advantage of the program before it concludes.

Under the program, impounded vehicles can be reclaimed by paying a flat storage fee of P1,000, in addition to any outstanding traffic violation fines.

The program, which began on May 2, 2025, is implemented under City Ordinance No. 16-2025-1945.

It waives all accumulated daily storage charges that have previously discouraged many owners from retrieving their vehicles. Only the fixed P1,000 storage fee and traffic penalties are required.

“Palihug na intawn kuhaa ni kay mao na gyud ni ang inyong last nga chance kay after ani dako og puruhan nga amo na ni’ng isubasta,” said Retuya.

(Please, claim these already—this is really your last chance. After this, there’s a high chance we will auction them off.)

A total of 1,428 vehicles were impounded between 2019 and 2023. TEAM had initially targeted at least a 50-percent recovery rate during the three-month amnesty period. However, actual claims have fallen far short of that goal.

TEAM has confirmed that there will be no extension, as the amnesty period is strictly defined by ordinance. After the deadline, all unclaimed vehicles will be processed for public auction.

Those intending to claim their vehicles under the amnesty program must present proof of ownership.

Claimants must either appear as the registered owner or present a Special Power of Attorney (SPA) if claiming on someone else’s behalf. In both cases, the vehicle’s Official Receipt and Certificate of Registration (OR/CR) must be submitted.

