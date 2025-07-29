Woman nabbed in P50K ‘no-show annulment’ scam

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 33-year-old woman was arrested in an entrapment operation initiated by the Mambaling Police Station at a mall in South Road Properties (SRP) on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at around 9:20 a.m.

The suspect was identified as Monette Queen Marine Abanggan, married, unemployed, and a resident of Brgy. Nocnocan, Talibon, Bohol.

She allegedly offered a “no-show annulment” to her victim, Lieutenant Adrian Rey Madrid, of legal age, an active member of the Philippine Coast Guard, and a resident of Mahayag, Isabel, Leyte.

Based on the investigation, the suspect introduced herself as a secretary of Atty. Kahlil Griban Maranda and offered the annulment service for P100,000.

The victim agreed, and the two were supposed to meet inside a restaurant at the mall after the suspect asked for a down payment of P50,000.

However, before the meeting, the victim called the lawyer to verify the suspect’s identity and was told that she was not employed by him.

Following this, the victim coordinated with the Mambaling Police Station, which then set up the entrapment operation.

When the victim handed over the down payment to the suspect, police officers immediately intervened and arrested her.

The suspect is currently detained at the Mambaling Police Station Detention Facility and will face charges of estafa and usurpation of authority.

