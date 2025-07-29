P4-M shabu seized, HVT nabbed in Consolacion

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities confiscated P4 million worth of suspected shabu and arrested a 43-year-old high-value individual during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Lawis, Barangay Jugan, Consolacion town, on Monday afternoon, July 28, 2025.

The suspect was identified as Joseph Cabarobias Yrog-irog, alias “Pangloy,” a resident of Liloan, Cebu.

Yrog-irog was considered a high-value target in the illegal drug trade.

Operatives of the Consolacion Municipal Police Station seized from the suspect 600 grams of suspected shabu, along with various non-drug items.

The buy-bust operation was conducted by the Municipal Drug Enforcement Unit of Consolacion, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-7, PNP Drug Enforcement Group Special Operating Unit 7, and the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Cebu Police Provincial Office.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Eunil Avergonzado, acting chief of the Consolacion Municipal Police Station, Yrog-irog had previously been convicted for drug-related offenses and was released from prison in August 2024.

He reportedly has the capacity to distribute up to one kilogram of shabu each month.

Police also learned that the suspect allegedly sourced his supply from the Abuyog Penal Colony in Leyte.

The suspect is currently detained at the Consolacion Municipal Police Station Detention Facility and will face charges for violating Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

