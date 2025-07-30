Daily Gospel, July 30

This is the Daily Gospel for today, July 30, 2025, which is the Wednesday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time.
READ MORE:
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 13, 44-46.
Jesus said to his disciples: “The Kingdom of heaven is like a treasure buried in a field, which a person finds and hides again, and out of joy goes and sells all that he has and buys that field.
Again, the kingdom of heaven is like a merchant searching for fine pearls.
When he finds a pearl of great price, he goes and sells all that he has and buys it”.
Source: Dailygospel.org