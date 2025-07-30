Daily Gospel, July 30

This is the Daily Gospel for today, July 30, 2025, which is the Wednesday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 13, 44-46.

Jesus said to his disciples: “The Kingdom of heaven is like a treasure buried in a field, which a person finds and hides again, and out of joy goes and sells all that he has and buys that field.

Again, the kingdom of heaven is like a merchant searching for fine pearls.

When he finds a pearl of great price, he goes and sells all that he has and buys it”.

Source: Dailygospel.org