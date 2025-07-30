Over P200M Ultra Lotto jackpot still up for grabs on August 1 draw

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The over P200 million jackpot of 6/58 Ultra Lotto is still up for grabs in the next draw on Friday, August 1.

This was after no one picked the right number combinations for last night’s July 29 major lotto draws — 6/42 Lotto, 6/49 Super Lotto, and the 6/58 Ultra Lotto.

This was according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office based on the results of the July 29 draw.

For the Ultra Lotto, the jackpot for the July 29 draw was P276,717,316.80. No one guessed its winning number combination, which was 5-7-18-28-48-32.

This also means that the P276,717,316.80 jackpot can still increase further in the next draw on August 1.

For the 6/42 Lotto, no bettor also picked the winning combination of 25-33-05-21-06-03, which could have won one P6,054,592.20.

The third major lotto draw was the Super Lotto and no one also guessed the winning number combination which was 47-34-06-30-15-21. This could have won the bettor P46,615,416.80.

Meanwhile, bettors can get another shot at the over P200 million jackpot of the 6/58 Ultra Lotto on Friday, (August 1).

The Ultra Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday while the 6/42 Lotto every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The 6/49 Super Lotto, on the other hand, is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

