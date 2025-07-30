P3.97M power switch proposal: Cebu City Council takes closer look at it

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A proposed P3.97-million purchase of an automatic power transfer switch for Cebu City Hall is under scrutiny by the City Council, with several lawmakers questioning its necessity and cost.

The resolution, authored by Councilor Joel Garganera and tackled during the council’s regular session on July 29, seeks to authorize the use of funds for the procurement of a 1-lot Panel Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS) under the Department of General Services (DGS).

The equipment is intended to ensure uninterrupted power supply for the Executive Building, particularly during power outages.

Garganera, in defending the proposal, said the ATS would enable a smooth transition between power sources during outages and help safeguard government computers, systems, and other essential equipment.

“This is intended for the Executive Building for uninterrupted power and to protect our equipment from power outages and increase safety,” Garganera told the council.

“It will minimize downtime, reduce risks of damage from surges, and ensure continuous operation of critical systems,” he added.

The request, formalized by the DGS on June 23, 2025, includes complete documentation such as the Certificate of Availability of Funds and Certificate of Appropriation. The amount is to be charged against the 2025 budget under account code 1061-300-50799990-18.

But the proposal did not pass without questions.

Councilor Nice Archival raised concerns over the cost of the equipment, pointing out the need to scrutinize whether spending nearly P4 million was justified.

Councilor Harold Go, meanwhile, sought clarification on the technical aspects of the equipment, noting that an ATS primarily serves to automatically switch to backup power during outages, but not necessarily to protect sensitive systems.

“The APS is just a switch to allow automatic transfer of power,” Go said. “If you’re talking about equipment protection, that’s a different system — it’s called a UPS (uninterruptible power supply), and each office should have one.”

Go also questioned if a manual switching system could be a more cost-efficient alternative.

Due to the questions raised, the council agreed to defer action on the resolution and scheduled a closed-door executive session on August 12 to further deliberate on the matter with the concerned departments.

The resolution, if approved, would authorize the City Budget Office, City Accounting Office, City Treasurer’s Office, and the Office of the Mayor to facilitate the fund release.

The DGS, which oversees the internal operations and logistics support of the Cebu City Government, maintains that procurement is vital to avoid disruptions in public service delivery.

