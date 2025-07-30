Phivolcs: No tsunami threat to PH after strong quake in Russia

MANILA, Philippines — State seismologists on Wednesday said there is no tsunami threat to the Philippines following a powerful earthquake off the east coast of Kamchatka, Russia.

In an advisory, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said no action is required from the Philippine government in response to the incident.

A Pacific tsunami alert was issued after a magnitude 8.7 quake struck off Russia’s east coast on Tuesday (local time), according to the United States Geological Survey.

“No destructive tsunami threat exists based on available data. This is for information purposes only, and there is no tsunami threat to the Philippines from this quake,” Phivolcs stated.

The quake’s epicenter was located 136 kilometers (about 85 miles) east of Petropavlovsk in Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, at a depth of 19 kilometers (12 miles).

