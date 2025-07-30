Minglanilla police: Cop, cohort nabbed for stealing phone, firing gun

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Minglanilla town are readying several charges against a policeman who was arrested after he allegedly entered a furniture shop and a warehouse without permission, stole a cellphone, and fired his firearm as he and his cohort fled.

The policeman, who was identified as a certain Brian, a Police staff sergeant, who is a member of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Central Visayas (RMFB-7), was arrested after a hot pursuit operation by Minglanilla policemen.

READ: 446 Mandaue policemen passed surprise drug tests – MCPO official

This was after the Minglanilla police officers responded to an armed person alarm in Lower Linao, Barangay Lipata, Minglanilla town in the afternoon of southern Cebu on July 28.

The arrested policeman’s cohort a 41-year-old man was also caught and detained by the Minglanilla police.

According to a report of the Minglanilla police, Brian, who was not in a police uniform, and his cohort allegedly forcibly entered a furniture shop, threatened employees with a gun and allegedly grabbed a cellphone of a female employee.

They then fled after this.

READ: Ex-Minglanilla VM, 3 others nabbed for ‘illegal’ fencing of property

The female victim reported the theft and forcible entry to Minglanilla police. The female victim told police that one of those who entered had a gun.

A few minutes later, another man, one in-charge of a warehouse, informed police that two men, one of them armed with a gun, allegedly forcibly entered the warehouse where he worked.

“Mga manyakis mi! (We are perverts!),” the warehouseman claimed one of the two men shouted when they entered the warehouse.

He also claimed that one of those men had a gun.

The warehouseman claimed that he managed to convince the two men to leave because there was nothing there.

But as they left the warehouse, the warehouseman said that the man with the gun fired shots in the air and fled the area.

With this, Minglanilla police then conducted a hot-pursuit operation leading to the arrest of Brian and his cohort.

READ: 7 Manila cops face dismissal, commander relieved for extortion

According to the Minglanilla police that they later learned that Brian of Talisay City, Cebu was a policeman, who was temporarily assigned to the Office of the Regional Staff as a driver.

Minglanilla police said they continued to investigate the incident to find out why the policeman did what he did.

But as of today, Minglanilla police were readying charges against both men.

These include a home invasion charge or the violation to domicile, illegal discharge of firearm and theft.

Minglanilla is a municipality of the Province of Cebu, which is located 15 kilometers south of Cebu City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP