cdn mobile

Tsunami warning issued by Phivolcs after powerful earthquake in Russia

By: Charie Abarca - Reporter / @charieabarcaINQINQUIRER.net July 30,2025 - 11:59 AM

Tsunami warning issued by Phivolcs after powerful earthquake in Russia. Tsunami alert Philippines

Photo from Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — Coastal areas in the Philippines facing the Pacific Ocean have been warned by state seismologists against “tsunami wave height[s] of less than one meter” that may arrive between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on July 30 (Wednesday).

The warning was given following a powerful quake off the east coast of Kamchatka, Russia.

READ: Tsunami warnings up in Japan, Alaska and Hawaii after 8.7-magnitude earthquake in Russia’s Far East 

Filipinos in the following areas have been warned in an advisory issued on Wednesday by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) to stay away from the beach and not go to the coast:

  • Batanes Group of Islands
  • Cagayan
  • Isabela
  • Aurora
  • Quezon
  • Camarines Norte
  • Camarines Sur
  • Albay
  • Sorsogon
  • Catanduanes
  • Northern Samar
  • Eastern Samar
  • Leyte
  • Southern Leyte
  • Dinagat Islands
  • Surigao del Norte
  • Surigao del Sur
  • Davao del Norte
  • Davao Oriental
  • Davao Occidental
  • Davao del Sur
  • Davao de Oro

“People whose houses are located very near the shoreline of these provinces are advised to move farther inland,” said Phivolcs.

READ: Tsunamis and the damage they cause: Key facts

“Owners of boats in harbors, estuaries, or shallow coastal water[s] of the above-mentioned provinces should secure their boats and move away from the waterfront. Boats already at sea during this period should stay offshore in deep waters until further advised,” it added.

A magnitude 8 quake struck off Russia’s far east coast on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake’s epicenter was located 5 miles (136 kilometers) east of Petropavlovsk in the country’s Kamchatka peninsula, at a depth of 12 miles (19 kilometers). /apl/abc

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: earthquake, Pacific Ocean, Phivolcs, tsunami
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.