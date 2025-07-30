Tsunami warning issued by Phivolcs after powerful earthquake in Russia
MANILA, Philippines — Coastal areas in the Philippines facing the Pacific Ocean have been warned by state seismologists against “tsunami wave height[s] of less than one meter” that may arrive between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on July 30 (Wednesday).
The warning was given following a powerful quake off the east coast of Kamchatka, Russia.
Filipinos in the following areas have been warned in an advisory issued on Wednesday by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) to stay away from the beach and not go to the coast:
- Batanes Group of Islands
- Cagayan
- Isabela
- Aurora
- Quezon
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Albay
- Sorsogon
- Catanduanes
- Northern Samar
- Eastern Samar
- Leyte
- Southern Leyte
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte
- Surigao del Sur
- Davao del Norte
- Davao Oriental
- Davao Occidental
- Davao del Sur
- Davao de Oro
“People whose houses are located very near the shoreline of these provinces are advised to move farther inland,” said Phivolcs.
A magnitude 8 quake struck off Russia’s far east coast on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The quake’s epicenter was located 5 miles (136 kilometers) east of Petropavlovsk in the country’s Kamchatka peninsula, at a depth of 12 miles (19 kilometers). /apl/abc
