Tsunami warning issued by Phivolcs after powerful earthquake in Russia

MANILA, Philippines — Coastal areas in the Philippines facing the Pacific Ocean have been warned by state seismologists against “tsunami wave height[s] of less than one meter” that may arrive between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on July 30 (Wednesday).

The warning was given following a powerful quake off the east coast of Kamchatka, Russia.

Filipinos in the following areas have been warned in an advisory issued on Wednesday by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) to stay away from the beach and not go to the coast:

Batanes Group of Islands

Cagayan

Isabela

Aurora

Quezon

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Catanduanes

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Davao del Norte

Davao Oriental

Davao Occidental

Davao del Sur

Davao de Oro

“People whose houses are located very near the shoreline of these provinces are advised to move farther inland,” said Phivolcs.

“Owners of boats in harbors, estuaries, or shallow coastal water[s] of the above-mentioned provinces should secure their boats and move away from the waterfront. Boats already at sea during this period should stay offshore in deep waters until further advised,” it added.

A magnitude 8 quake struck off Russia’s far east coast on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake’s epicenter was located 5 miles (136 kilometers) east of Petropavlovsk in the country’s Kamchatka peninsula, at a depth of 12 miles (19 kilometers). /apl/abc

